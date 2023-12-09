Cheap Travel: How Cooking on Vacation Can Save You Money

Daxiao Productions / Shutterstock.com

Cooking is a blend of art, science and skill that brings people together and builds bonds and fond memories. But if you’re cooking on vacation, it may seem like it defeats the purpose of relaxing and enjoying your time.

However, cooking on the go can help you save money and time — plus, it can help you enjoy the flavor nuances of local cuisine.

A Rising Trend

Cooking while you are on vacation isn’t just a smart move — it’s trendy. Vrbo reported that searches for kitchens skyrocketed in 2023 in the vacation rental market, making them a hot commodity for vacationers increasingly looking to stretch their dollars.

And contrary to what you may believe, cooking on vacation won’t take too much of your time and makes it easier to cater to the preferences and dairy restrictions of everyone in your party.

If you want to get it right, it’s essential to plan your budget and menu and choose the right amenities to make the process worthwhile when you get there.

Savings at a Glance

According to USA Today, the US, Italy, the UK, Mexico, and France were the top destinations that Americans visited in 2023. Below is the average daily cost of eating out at these destinations per person and for a family of four:

USA: $58.00 per person | $232.00 for a family of four

Italy: $48.00 per person | $192.00 for a family of four

UK: $46.00 per person | $184.00 for a family of four

Mexico: $29.00 per person | $116.00 for a family of four

France: $45.00 per person | $180.00 for a family of four

When you shop for and cook your own meals, you can prepare healthy and great-tasting dishes that cost less and give you a more authentic dining experience.

Here’s How To Do It

Now that you have an idea of how much you can save on meals as you travel, you may be wondering how to apply theory to practice. Below are a few tips to work with before you book your trip.

Research and Plan

Planning your meals is essential to a successful trip — whether you are staying for a few days or a few weeks.

Start with planning the meals you want to cook, focusing on easy-to-make and healthy recipes that don’t call for hard-to-find ingredients that you can’t find at a local market.

Before you finalize booking where you want to stay, research the surrounding area to see if there are places nearby where you can buy food and produce. If they are too far away, you should factor the extra expenses into your budget.

Get Specifics On Amenities and Kitchen Utilities

Although they may be slightly pricier, you still save money when you opt for a space with a kitchen that you can use when on vacation.

Ideally, it should have a mid-size or large refrigerator, a microwave oven and utensils you can cook with. This may be tricker at hotels, so checking with a representative is essential before booking.

If you have a large family or are traveling with a group, the size of the amenities matters significantly. You can’t do much with a mini fridge, a stool or lack of a large enough dining space when cooking for more than two people.

Purchase Seasonal Produce From Local Markets

Seasonal produce is cheaper and fresher than nonseasonal. While you are abroad, you can also enjoy food products that you may not find in the US as easily.

You can research what produce is in season before you travel and incorporate those items into your meal planning. Or you can stick to simple favorites and make bigger portions to keep leftovers for the next day.

When you purchase from local markets, you get a better feel of the place you are visiting and get a chance to engage in meaningful interactions with others.

Invest In a Travel Cooking Kit

Travel cooking kits are a thing, and many people use them when they are on vacation or the go. If possible, you can designate a carry-on-sized bag for the kit and take it with you wherever you go.

Some items to include in your travel cooking kit are favorite condiments, small, lightweight pots, bowls, mini griddles, spices, salt and silicone cutlery.

Before you start packing, check to ensure that the items won’t cause issues when boarding a flight.

Don’t Skimp on Flavor Essentials

Spices elevate any meal and complement the main ingredients of your meals.

You can bring a few favorite essentials from home in small resealable bags to add a little razzle-dazzle to your dishes. If you enjoy your destination’s cuisine, you can also purchase local spices for an authentic taste that you can bring back home.

If you see something new, don’t hesitate to ask what it is for and how you can incorporate it into your meals. Most locals are happy to help and give advice when asked, especially if you make an effort to speak their language.

Buy Frozen When Available

If your amenities come with a freezer, buying frozen food items helps when you are in a pinch. You can opt for frozen meals to reheat in the microwave or bags of frozen produce if the item you need is not in season. Buying certain ingredients in bulk also gives you more value for money when cooking for large groups and families.

Shop Where Locals Frequent

If you are visiting a new country, shop where the locals do for an immersive experience and a sense of your destination’s overall vibe. Locals usually frequent places that have their daily necessities and are cheaper than markets and stores catering to tourists.

When shopping locally, ask questions and frequent multiple shops to get an idea of what items are available and if you can find food that your family or group can enjoy without issues.

Even if you don’t speak the local language, you should still know the currency and exchange rate. You can compare items and determine what fits your budget and meal plans, perhaps discovering new items you have never sampled before.

Bring a Trusted Guide or Friend

While this option is not feasible for all travelers, having a trusted guide or friend helps immensely when you are shopping for food. They know the best places to go, are familiar with pricing and can speak the local language.

With a guide, you are less likely to get lost, scammed or face issues when you are in an unfamiliar area.

If you have the capacity, you can also invite them to share a meal, helping establish friendly bonds and enhancing the quality of your relationships.

Wrapping Up

Vacations are a great way to reconnect with those you love, and food is one of the best catalysts for building solid relationships. Combine them on your next trip, and you can save plenty of money that can instead go towards enriching your overall experience.

Cooking on vacation doesn’t mean completely ruling out restaurant visits because they are also part of the experience. But when the bulk of your stay relies on dining out, the costs accumulate quickly and can take a huge bite out of your travel budget.

When you plan meticulously and shop local, you’ll save money, eat healthier and enjoy the taste of fresh and new ingredients in your food. Not only will your pocket thank you, your tastebuds will, too.

