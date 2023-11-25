10 Highly Rated Luxury Resorts for 2024 That Are Totally Worth the Cost

Gergely Zsolnai / Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s a milestone anniversary or birthday, a retirement celebration, or just a splurge, there are times when only the finest vacation accommodations will do. When you want to stay in the best of the best, consider one of these outstanding luxury resorts for your 2024 trip of a lifetime. Some of these iconic resorts have sky-high prices, but others are surprisingly affordable, particularly those that are located in places where the exchange rate is favorable.

Here’s what you need to know about these ten luxury resorts that are totally worth the cost.

Soneva Fushi

The Maldives

In Soneva Fushi, you can choose from three different types of accommodation. Water Reserves are one- or two-bedroom villas with a freshwater pool and a water slide that drops you right into the ocean. At 9,225 square feet, the two-bedroom villa’s floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the crystal blue waters of the Baa Atoll. All this luxury will set you back $12,300 per night during the high season (December to April).

Watch for the newest Soneva resort, Soneva Secret 2024, opening in January.

Shinta Mani Mustang – A BENSLEY Collection

Nepal

This resort, whose CEO of Sherpa Hospitality ensures you will have an authentic, unforgettable experience, has stunning views of the Nilgiri mountain range. The resort is furnished with authentic wooden furnishings and appointed with authentic handmade Tibetan rugs and designer blankets. In line with the adage that ‘if you have to ask, you can’t afford it,’ Shinta Mani Mustang doesn’t list prices on its website – you need to inquire about your trip dates, number of guests and requested experiences to determine the cost.

The Fifth Avenue Hotel

New York City, USA

New York City doesn’t often come to mind when considering a resort vacation. It has no palm-tree-lined beaches, and the vibe is anything but relaxing. Yet the city has plenty of luxury accommodations, including the newly opened Fifth Avenue Hotel. This exclusive property invokes the Gilded Age with modern amenities. For the two-bedroom Fifth Avenue Suite, you’ll pay $5,095, plus taxes as fees, which can tack on nearly 20% more.

Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc

Cap d’Antibes, French Riviera

The Grande Dame of the French Riviera, the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, always stays in style and is impeccably maintained. Whether your idea of luxury is fine dining, gorgeous Riviera views, an over-the-top spa day, or outdoor activities, the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc will not disappoint. Availability and room rates are unavailable on the website, so contact the hotel for details.

Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

If you’re looking for privacy, the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal should top your list. You enter the resort through a private tunnel, and your stay gives you access to the only privately owned beach in Mexico. Cool off in your private plunge pool if the beach isn’t to your taste. Choose a room, suite, casita, villa or private home. Be prepared to pay an average of $3,395 per night for a private three-bedroom home or $7,797 per night for the Presidential beachfront suite.

L’Horizon Resort and Spa

Palm Springs, California

Rated the #1 resort in the world in Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice poll, L’Horizon Resort and Spa has a main house plus 49 bungalows, so you’ll want to book early. A recent facelift has restored this beautiful resort to the glory it enjoyed when it was a celebrity hotspot in the 1950s and 60s. This gem offers a surprisingly modest price tag, with a one-bedroom suite available for $1800 per night, and a deluxe bungalow for just $500 per night.

Uxua Casa Hotel and Spa

Trancoso, Brazil

If a vacation in a traditional Brazilian fishing village is on your bucket list, you can do it in luxury at the Uxua Casa Hotel and Spa. Each casa has its own story and charm, and you can choose the one that’s best for you. Plus, you’ll enjoy fine dining, a luxurious spa experience and five-star service throughout the resort. A suite in the Casa Das Artes is about $1150 per night, while one in the Casa Terraco Do Ceu, with its rooftop pool, is about $750 per night.

Sensei Lanai

Lanai City, Hawaii

Sensei Lanai is a Four Seasons Resort, so you know it will be elegant. What you may not expect is that this is a wellness resort on the smallest Hawaiian island and not on the beach. But there is still plenty to do. Spa and sensei experiences include private yoga, fitness and nutrition consultations, and island activities like golf, horseback riding, snorkeling and more. You can stay in the Koele Suite, along with a Sensei experience for one, for $2,160 per night.

Elewana Elsa’s Kopje Meru

Kenya, Africa

The perfect getaway for the couple that includes an adventurer and a relaxation aficionado, Elewana Elsa’s Kopje Meru overlooks Meru’s savannah. It offers fishing, game drives and bush walks for the adventurous, and spa services and infinity pools for those looking to unwind. Stay in a safari tent for $1,290 per night, in the honeymoon cottage for $1,934 a night, or in a private house for about $2,500 a night.

Banyan Tree Veya

Phuket, Thailand

A private wellness retreat, Banyan Tree Veya focuses on awareness, discovery and sustenance, so if you are looking for a life-changing experience, this may be the spot for you. You’ll receive a well-being assessment and consultation, and a program will be signed for you. Each journey focuses on eight pillars: rest, movement, nourishment, mindfulness, connection, growth, groundedness, and practice. Compared to other luxury wellness resorts, Banyan Tree Veeya is relatively modestly priced – a seven-night stay in a Veya Pool Villa will cost you an average of about $800 per night.

Whether you decide to explore a resort halfway around the world or sample the luxury available closer to home, any of these resorts will provide a vacation experience you will never forget. Bon voyage!

