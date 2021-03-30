How Popular Spring Break Destinations Are Faring During COVID-19

Usually, in March, college kids are gearing up for the storied trip of a lifetime: spring break! It’s a time of beaches, keggers, campfires and, in some cases, total mayhem. Annoying as spring break partying can be for local residents, this sort of recreational travel is a lifeline for many local economies. In Mexico, for instance, jobs in the tourism sector constituted nearly 2.5 million jobs in 2019, was crushed by the COVID-19 pandemic and, in 2020, saw a loss of around $157 million over the previous year.

Now that more people are getting the COVID-19 vaccine and the world is starting to open up again, U.S. air travel is picking up. On March 13, TSA officers screened the most passengers it had seen in a day since March 15, 2020. Popular spring break destination cities are prepping for (or already enjoying) visits from people who, after a year of semi-quarantine, are ready to let loose and have a good time.

“The latest travel trend, ‘toe-dip trips’, are what travelers are planning this year, with visits to familiar destinations nearby, weekend getaways or road trips and beach trips,” said Molly Ferus, travel expert and general manager of TripSavvy. “Destinations that cater to partiers — think Vegas, Miami, New Orleans — will skyrocket in popularity, with friends and families eager to gather again and celebrate all the things we’ve missed over the last year.”

