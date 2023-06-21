Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Deductions

Child Tax Credit Could Be the Stimulus Payment Used as ‘Bargaining Chip’ for Tax Reform — Could Payments Come Close to $300 a Month?

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Happy caucasian family unpacking groceries together in kitchen stock photo
Wavebreakmedia / iStock.com

Congressional Democrats are once again pursuing an expanded child tax credit that would give qualifying households extra money each month, similar to the enhanced CTC included in the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. Although past efforts to revive the credit have failed, there’s a chance this one could succeed — even though Republicans control the U.S. House.

The IRS Might Owe You $900: But Time Is Running Out To Claim Your Money
Billionaires vs. the Middle Class: Who Pays More in Taxes?

The reason has to do with current GOP efforts to push through tax reform. As Punchbowl News reported, House Republicans have “mobilized around an ambitious package of tax cuts” just as Senate Democrats have introduced legislation that would make the enhanced child tax credit permanent.

Although the two sides typically disagree on both tax reform and entitlement programs, they might be willing to negotiate a compromise that would give the GOP its tax cuts and the Dems their expanded CTC.

Make Your Money Work

“I think Republicans want to consider it as part of a compromise for the Democrats,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) told Punchbowl News. “We know that that’s like one of their top issues. This may be a bargaining chip that we can use.”

The expanded child tax credit included in the American Rescue Plan gave eligible households $250 per month for each qualifying child ages 6 to 17 and $300 per month for each qualifying child under age 6, according to the IRS.

That program ended at the close of 2021. Efforts to extend it beyond 2021 fell short even in the Democrat-controlled Congress, as some Dems opposed the extension. As previously reported by GOBankingRates, the end of the expanded CTC put nearly 4 million children back into poverty, according to some estimates, and pushed the child poverty rate up by more than 40%.

Even some Republicans concede that the expanded CTC had a positive impact for many American families. U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) told Punchbowl News it was “one of the few issues of tax policy where you have some bipartisan agreement.”

Another Republican, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, has urged action on a proposed permanent, refundable $1,200 per child tax credit for working families in his state.

But as Punchbowl News pointed out, the program’s cost has made some Republican tax hawks “shudder.” According to Congressional Budget Office estimates, permanently extending the American Rescue Plan’s CTC would cost roughly $105 billion a year.

Make Your Money Work

Even so, some GOP lawmakers might be willing to support an expanded CTC if it means pushing their tax package through.

“If it’s properly constructed and properly sized, you’ll find some interest on the Republican side in negotiating a tax package,” Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) said.

Meanwhile, House Democrats recently proposed expanding the CTC to include a $2,000 payment for newborn babies, Roll Call reported. That could push the total benefit to as high as $5,300 in the first year of a child’s life.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think AI Will Replace Your Job?

The new legislation was co-sponsored by Democratic Reps. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, Suzan DelBene of Washington and others, according to Roll Call. As of this week, the bill has 210 signatories.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work

Related Content

12 Types of Passive Income That Aren’t Taxable

Taxes

12 Types of Passive Income That Aren't Taxable

June 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Avoid Paying Taxes When You Sell Your House

Taxes

How To Avoid Paying Taxes When You Sell Your House

June 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The IRS Might Owe You $900: But Time Is Running Out To Claim Your Money

Taxes

The IRS Might Owe You $900: But Time Is Running Out To Claim Your Money

June 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Avoid IRS Tax Penalties With This One-Time ‘Get Out of Jail Free Card’

Taxes

Avoid IRS Tax Penalties With This One-Time 'Get Out of Jail Free Card'

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why I Donated Shares of Stock To Charity

Taxes

Why I Donated Shares of Stock To Charity

June 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Tax Update: IRS Delays $600 Reporting Threshold for Venmo, PayPal and Third-Party Payment Apps

Taxes

Tax Update: IRS Delays $600 Reporting Threshold for Venmo, PayPal and Third-Party Payment Apps

June 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Shortfall: How Much Will It Cost You as a Taxpayer?

Taxes

Retirement Shortfall: How Much Will It Cost You as a Taxpayer?

June 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

1.5 Million Americans Are Owed $1.5 Billion by the IRS — Here’s How To Claim Your Money

Taxes

1.5 Million Americans Are Owed $1.5 Billion by the IRS -- Here's How To Claim Your Money

June 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Average American’s Tax Bill in the 20 Biggest US Cities

Taxes

The Average American's Tax Bill in the 20 Biggest US Cities

June 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Donate Stocks to Charity: 8 Absolutely Vital Steps

Taxes

How To Donate Stocks to Charity: 8 Absolutely Vital Steps

June 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Secret IRS Loopholes: 5 Ways To Make Your Money Work for You

Taxes

Secret IRS Loopholes: 5 Ways To Make Your Money Work for You

June 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Tax Refund Deadline for ‘Forgotten’ COVID-Era 401(k) and IRA Withdrawals Is Looming

Taxes

Tax Refund Deadline for 'Forgotten' COVID-Era 401(k) and IRA Withdrawals Is Looming

June 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Grocery Tax Could Finally Be Cut in Half in This State — Where Else Are Groceries Still Taxed as High as Other Purchases?

Taxes

Grocery Tax Could Finally Be Cut in Half in This State -- Where Else Are Groceries Still Taxed as High as Other Purchases?

June 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

W-2 Form: What It Is and How It Works

Taxes

W-2 Form: What It Is and How It Works

June 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Don’t Fall For One of the ‘Dirty Dozen’ Tax Scams

Taxes

Don't Fall For One of the 'Dirty Dozen' Tax Scams

May 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

New Tax Rule: Ensure Your Venmo Transactions Aren’t Accidentally Taxed

Taxes

New Tax Rule: Ensure Your Venmo Transactions Aren't Accidentally Taxed

May 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!