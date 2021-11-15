Stimulus Update: How to Sign Up for the Last Child Tax Credit Check

vgajic / Getty Images

Time is running out to sign up online to get your advance Child Tax Credit payment for December. On Nov. 12, the IRS announced that millions of families will be receiving their CTC payments for November. Families who are not getting payments and have not filed a tax return can still sign up on IRS.gov; however, this must be done by 11:59 pm ET on Monday, Nov. 15.

The November payments have gone out to 36 million families, totaling about $15 billion. Most payments are being made by direct deposit. Previous payments were received July 15, Aug. 13, Sept. 15 and Oct. 15. The last payment is scheduled to go out on Dec. 15. Families with children under the age of six receive $300 per month for each child and up to $250 per month for each child between the ages of 6 and 17.

Check if you’re eligible for CTC payments by using the IRS’s Advance Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant. To qualify for advance CTC payments, you (and your spouse, if you filed a joint return) must have:

Filed a 2019 or 2020 tax return and claimed the Child Tax Credit

Gave the IRS your information in 2020 to receive the Economic Impact Payment with the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool

Gave the IRS your information using the Non-Filer: Submit Your Information tool

Lived in a primary residence in the U.S. for more than half the year or filed a joint return with a spouse who lived in a primary residence in the U.S. for more than half the year

A qualifying child who is under the age of 18 at the end of 2021 with a valid Social Security number

Made less than certain income limits

If you’re eligible for the advance Child Tax Credit, you can only sign up online by visiting IRS.gov/childtaxcredit2021 (available in English and Spanish).

To complete this process, you’ll need:

Social Security numbers for your children and Social Security numbers for you and your spouse

A current mailing address

E-mail address or phone number

Bank account information if you wish to receive payments by direct deposit

Half of the total credit amount is being paid in six advance monthly payments. The other half can be claimed when you filed your 2021 tax return. If you don’t sign up in time, you can still claim the full credit on your 2021 tax return.

