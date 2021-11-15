Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Deductions

Retirement 2022: IRS Announces New COLA Guidance, 401(k) and IRA Income Limit Increases

Georgina Tzanetos

By Georgina Tzanetos

Couple a home looking at home finance documents, man looking up and smiling, woman with serious expression.
JohnnyGreig / iStock.com

The Internal Revenue Service recently announced that the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k)s in 2022 has officially increased to $20,500. This is a $1,000 increase from 2021 and 2020.

Social Security 2022: How the COLA Will Increase Benefits for the Average Senior Couple
Tax Brackets 101: Here Are the Basics You Need To Understand

The IRS also issued guidance regarding all of the cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) affecting dollar limitations for pension plans and other retirement-related items for 2022. These limits are required to be increased every year to account for COLA. Other limitations applicable to deferred compensation plans are also affected by these adjustments.

Related: Social Security Trend: Stimulus Money Allowed Seniors To Retire Early and Receive Full Benefits

In addition to surging inflation and COLA increases, the income ranges for determining eligibility to make deductible contributions to IRAs and Roth IRAs and to claim the Saver’s Credit have all increased for 2022.

As a taxpayer, you can deduct contributions to a traditional IRA under certain condition. For example, if either you or your spouse was covered by a retirement plan at work during the year, the deduction may be reduced or phased out until it is eliminated (depending on filing status and income).

Social Security: How to Boost Your Benefit by $800
Social Security Schedule: When the First COLA Checks Will Arrive in January 2022

Save for Your Future

Here are the IRS phase-out ranges for 2022:

  • For single taxpayers covered by a workplace retirement plan, the phase-out range is increased to $68,000 to $78,000 (up from $66,000 to $76,000)
  • For married couples filing jointly, if the spouse making the IRA contribution is covered by a workplace retirement plan, the phase-out range is increased to $109,000 to $129,000 (up from $105,000 to $125,000)
  • For an IRA contributor who is not covered by a workplace retirement plan and is married to someone who is covered, the phase-out range is increased to $204,000 to $214,000 (up from $198,000 to $208,000)
  • For a married individual filing a separate return who is covered by a workplace retirement plan, the phase-out range is not subject to an annual cost-of-living adjustment and remains $0 to $10,000.

Income phase-out ranges for those making contributions to Roth IRAs also increased. The new ranges are $129,000-$144,000 for single filers and heads of households and $204,000-$214,000 for married couples filing jointly. Those who are married and file a separate return from their spouse are not subject to a COLA and remain $0-$10,000.

More From GOBankingRates

Save for Your Future

About the Author

Georgina Tzanetos

Georgina Tzanetos

Georgina Tzanetos is a former financial advisor who studied post-industrial capitalist structures at New York University. She has eight years of experience with concentrations in asset management, portfolio management, private client banking, and investment research. Georgina has written for Investopedia and WallStreetMojo. 

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.