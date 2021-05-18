10 Ways To Take Care of Yourself and Your Finances Now That Taxes Are In

Tax season can be a highly stressful time for anyone, as you anticipate whether you'll owe money or get a refund, review your organizational systems and take a look at your overall financial picture. But once you've filed your taxes, while it's good to spend some time settling into the relief, it's also the perfect time to start taking care of your personal finances in a number of ways.

This can include preparing for the future, revising your budget and goals, looking for ways to save more money and a whole lot of other things. It can also include room to take care of yourself by spending a little money on your own needs and desires. This gallery offers 10 tips for practicing financial self care, now and into the future.