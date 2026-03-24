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If You Make Under $200K, These 3 Tax Credits Could Apply To You This Year

3 min Read
John Csiszar Written by John Csiszar
Rebekah Evans Edited by Rebekah Evans
Business Communication Connection People Concept.
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You can score some significant tax credits even if you earned as much as $400,000 in 2025 as a joint filer, or $200,000 for a single, per the IRS. In some cases, you may even qualify for a refund.

Your family situation and level of retirement contributions are big variables when it comes to how much you can claim. Here’s a look at three of the most valuable credits you should take a look at before you file your taxes in 2026.

Retirement Savings Contributions Credit

If you’re a low-to-moderate income household and you contribute to a retirement account, you may qualify for what’s popularly known as the Saver’s Credit.

Depending on your income, you can earn a credit of 10%, 20% or 50% of the amount you put into a retirement account, up to a maximum of $1,000 for individuals or $2,000 for married couples. 

For tax year 2025, eligibility phases out completely at the following levels, per the IRS

  • $39,500 for single filers
  • $59,250 for heads of household
  • $79,000 for married couples filing jointly

Specific credit amounts can be found on IRS Form 8880.

Earned Income Tax Credit

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)is a refundable credit, meaning if it exceeds the amount of tax you owe, you can actually get money back in your pocket. The credit is targeted towards lower-to-moderate-income households, particularly those with qualifying children. 

For tax year 2025, the maximum EITC ranges from $649 for workers with no children to as much as $8,046 for those with three or more, per the IRS

Eligibility depends on income, filing status and number of children. If you have three or more qualifying children, for example, your income must fall below $61,555 for single filers and $68,675 for married couples filing jointly. Smaller limits apply if you have fewer qualifying children.

The IRS estimates that as many as one in five eligible taxpayers fail to claim the credit.

Child Tax Credit

The income thresholds for the Child Tax Credit (CTC) are much higher than with the EITC, meaning even many moderate-income households can qualify for it. For tax year 2025, the CTC only phases out above $200,000 for single filers and $400,000 for married couples filing jointly.

To qualify, households must have children under 17 and earn at least $2,500 in qualifying income. Depending on income and eligibility rules, families may earn up to $2,200 per qualifying child with the CTC.

While the CTC itself is nonrefundable, the Additional Child Tax Credit may allow qualifying lower-income households to receive up to $1,700 per child as a refund, according to the IRS.

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