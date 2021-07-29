IRS Releases Top 10 Tips for People Who Owe Money on Their Taxes

Credit Card Payments

A lesser known option is paying your tax bill with a credit card. The IRS recommends this as a possible strategy, as the interest rate on a credit card might be lower than the combination of interest and penalty imposed by the IRS.

The IRS provides these credit card payment processing companies as options: Link2Gov at 888-PAY-1040 (or www.pay1040.com), RBS WorldPay, Inc. at 888-9PAY-TAX (or www.payUSAtax.com) and Official Payments Corporation at 888-UPAY-TAX (or www.officialpayments.com/fed).

