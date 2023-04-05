Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 7: Tips You Need To Know About Filing Taxes on Investments With Mark Jaeger

This Episode

In this episode, Live Richer Podcast host Jaime Catmull speaks with tax expert and Vice President of Operation at TaxAct Mark Jaeger about the ins and outs of filing taxes on investments.

From taxable and non-taxable accounts, Jaeger shares insights on how to navigate the complexities of tax filing when it comes to crypto, investments and peer-to-peer payments.

Some of the resources mentioned in this episode are:

Understand the tax implications of different types of investments and accounts, such as taxable versus tax-advantaged accounts and the different tax rates for short-term and long-term capital gains.

Stay informed about upcoming changes to tax regulations, particularly those related to cryptocurrency and digital assets, in order to maintain compliance and avoid penalties.

Listen to the full episode to find out more tips about your investments before tax day deadlines.

About the Show

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more, and Live Richer.

Our Host

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

