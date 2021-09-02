Spanish-Speaking Parents Can Now Sign Up for Child Tax Credit Using Two New Tools

One of the early criticisms of the sign-up tools for the Child Tax Credit was that the English-only option was a barrier to entry for many non-English speakers. Additionally, the platform was only available on a desktop computer, which created a significant barrier to entry for those who only had mobile phones without regular internet access at home.

The IRS and Treasury Department took note of this, and have now launched a new Spanish-language version of its online tool, the Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant. Designed to help families determine whether they qualify for the CTC and the special monthly payments, it is available exclusively on IRS.gov. The new Spanish version of the tool is interactive and much easier to use. You will need to answer a series of questions about yourself and your family, as well as provide normal personal information about income.

Even if you have no income, you are eligible to sign up and receive the credit. The IRS states that while anyone can use this tool, it may be particularly useful to families who do not normally file a federal tax return and have not yet filed a 2019 or 2020 tax return. The IRS stresses that this group of individuals is usually receiving little to no income, including those experiencing homelessness and other low income groups.

For this population, the new Spanish language option makes receiving the payments easier and sign up more effective. Millions of children have already been lifted out of poverty and food insecurity as a result of just the first two monthly child tax credit payments, but many more either are not as well-informed as they could be or have not had the resources to sign up.

The Treasury Department launched a new tool with GetCTC.org, a mobile-friendly site, for citizens whose only means of internet connection is their cellphone in order to sign up and receive the credit.

The IRS also announced it has developed materials in several different languages and additional multilingual resources will be released in the coming weeks and months to help people of all backgrounds receive the benefit.

Last updated: September 2, 2021