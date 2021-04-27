10 Top Tips for Dealing With a Tax Audit

There are few things that strike more fear into the heart of the average taxpayer than the words “IRS audit.” The thought of facing down an IRS auditor and having to explain your entire financial life can be intimidating for anyone, and having to pay additional taxes, fines and penalties is also an unnerving thought.

But there are many steps you can take to make the process of an IRS audit much easier to handle, and the first of these is to not panic. After all, the odds that you even get audited in the first place are extremely low. In fiscal year 2019, the IRS reported that it audited just 0.15% of all individual tax returns. But if you’re one of the unlucky few, here are some things you can do to deal with your IRS tax audit.