Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Refunds

IRS Debunks Rumor of Fourth Stimulus Check Coming in December

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit

A viral post on social media has claimed that a fourth round of stimulus checks is coming in December, but the IRS has debunked this rumor.

“If your account information is on file with the IRS, you will automatically get your money deposited into the account they have on file,” the post claims. “If you received a paper check For your tax refund this year, you will get your stimulus. So if you moved & they don’t have a new address that’s your business.”

The post goes on to detail that payments will range from $500 to $2,000, depending on the state, citing its sources as “google & IRS,” the Associated Press reported.

In an email, IRS spokesperson Anthony Burke confirmed that no fourth round of Economic Impact Payments has been authorized. The most recent round of stimulus checks was part of the American Rescue plan, a nearly $2 trillion stimulus package signed into law by President Biden in 2021, Burke added.

If you never received the third stimulus check or didn’t get the full amount, you may be able to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit. This is a refundable credit for anyone who missed out on one or more Economic Impact Payments, which were issued in 2020 and 2021. The IRS estimates that some individuals and families are still eligible to receive payments.

To receive funds through the Recovery Rebate Credit, taxpayers need to file a tax return first, according to AP News. The money won’t be automatically sent to bank accounts, as the social media post claims.

Get Tax Debt Help

“The deadlines to file a return and claim the 2020 and 2021 credits are May 17, 2024, and April 15, 2025, respectively,” the IRS said in a release.

According to AP News, some states listed in the social media post — Alabama, Arizona, Maryland, New York, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee and Texas — will issue tax-related payments in the coming weeks and months.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Lost Money on Crypto in 2023? This Trick Could Help You Pay 0% Capital Gains Tax

Taxes

Lost Money on Crypto in 2023? This Trick Could Help You Pay 0% Capital Gains Tax

November 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

IRS Increases Gift and Estate Tax Exempt Limits — Here’s How Much You Can Give Without Paying

Taxes

IRS Increases Gift and Estate Tax Exempt Limits -- Here's How Much You Can Give Without Paying

November 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

IRS To Roll Out Free Tax Filing Pilot in 13 States in 2024: Here’s Who’s Eligible

Taxes

IRS To Roll Out Free Tax Filing Pilot in 13 States in 2024: Here's Who's Eligible

November 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Taxes 2024: IRS Increases Tax Deductions $1,500 To Adjust for Inflation

Taxes

Taxes 2024: IRS Increases Tax Deductions $1,500 To Adjust for Inflation

November 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring Soon: What This Could Mean for Boomers Planning Their Retirement

Taxes

Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring Soon: What This Could Mean for Boomers Planning Their Retirement

November 10, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Tax Implications of Passive Income Streams

Taxes

Tax Implications of Passive Income Streams

November 10, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Set To Expire: What Retirees Should Know

Taxes

Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Set To Expire: What Retirees Should Know

November 09, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Can Debt Collectors Garnish Your SSI Payments?

Taxes

Social Security: Can Debt Collectors Garnish Your SSI Payments?

November 09, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: When Can Your Benefits Be Garnished Due to Unpaid Debt?

Taxes

Social Security: When Can Your Benefits Be Garnished Due to Unpaid Debt?

November 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

IRS Red Flags: I’m Being Audited and It’s My Accountant’s Fault

Taxes

IRS Red Flags: I'm Being Audited and It's My Accountant's Fault

November 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

What the Richest 1% Pay in Taxes in Your State

Taxes

What the Richest 1% Pay in Taxes in Your State

November 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

This Is the One Type of Debt That ‘Terrifies’ Dave Ramsey

Taxes

This Is the One Type of Debt That 'Terrifies' Dave Ramsey

November 02, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How To Pass Generational Wealth Tax Free

Taxes

How To Pass Generational Wealth Tax Free

November 02, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Tax Mistakes People Almost Always Regret

Taxes

7 Tax Mistakes People Almost Always Regret

November 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Biden-Backed Tax Incentives To See if You Qualify For Before the End of 2023

Taxes

7 Biden-Backed Tax Incentives To See if You Qualify For Before the End of 2023

October 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Global Billionaire Tax Could Raise $250 Billion for Public Finances, But Is It Realistic?

Taxes

Global Billionaire Tax Could Raise $250 Billion for Public Finances, But Is It Realistic?

October 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Take Surveys. Get Paid.

$55k+ paid daily to members who share their opinion on Survey Junkie. 1) Join Free 2) Take Surveys 3) Earn Cash & Gift Cards

Earn Now

Cash Back at Walmart

Let this free tool pay you up to 15% cash back when you shop online.

Start Earning

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home.
A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!