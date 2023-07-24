Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Tax Laws

Remote Work: Who on East Coast Will Benefit From New Jersey’s New Tax Credit?

2 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Man working at home.
damircudic / Getty Images

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill on July 21, allowing remote workers in New Jersey who are subject to New York’s income tax to now be able to claim a credit against their state tax liability, Bloomberg reported.

The bill — which is part of the Murphy administration’s efforts “to combat the unfair taxation and discriminatory treatment of New Jerseyans” — will help ensure New Jersey taxpayer dollars stay in the state and go toward programs and services that benefit New Jerseyans, according to a statement from Gov. Murphy.

“The legislation provides tax credits for New Jersey residents who dispute aggressive tax policies imposed on them by other states,” according to the statement. “If New Jerseyans take this issue up with another state’s tax authority and receive a tax refund for work they did in New Jersey, the State of New Jersey will provide a tax credit.”

In addition, the bill aims to incentivize companies to open offices in the Garden State, with a $35 million pilot grant program.

Get Tax Debt Help

“This will help ensure that when workers pay taxes, the correct jurisdiction receives those tax dollars,” according to the statement.

As ROI-NJ reported, the companies that will receive grants under this program must commit to providing bonuses or increased compensation to their employees relocating to New Jersey offices. Grants awarded under the program will not exceed $500,000, it added.

New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA) President & CEO Michele Siekerka stated the group’s support for the bill, saying it is “attempting to bring much-needed tax fairness between New Jersey and New York.”

“As remote work arrangements have increased greatly since the pandemic, it is simply unfair for New York to be claiming income taxes from New Jersey-based workers. New Jersey should be seeing that money for its own fiscal benefit, especially considering there are a number of employees who have not commuted to New York for work for a span of years now,” Siekerka said.

More From GOBankingRates

Get Tax Debt Help

Related Content

Generational Wealth: If You Sell a Family Heirloom, Do You Have To Pay Taxes?

Taxes

Generational Wealth: If You Sell a Family Heirloom, Do You Have To Pay Taxes?

July 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

What Is the OASDI Tax on Your Paycheck?

Taxes

What Is the OASDI Tax on Your Paycheck?

July 19, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Tax Tip: 5 Summer Activities That Could Change How Much You Owe Next Year

Taxes

Tax Tip: 5 Summer Activities That Could Change How Much You Owe Next Year

July 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How To Avoid Paying Taxes Legally — and the 11 Craziest Ways People Have Done It

Taxes

How To Avoid Paying Taxes Legally -- and the 11 Craziest Ways People Have Done It

July 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

What Is a W-9 — And Do You Need To Fill One Out?

Taxes

What Is a W-9 -- And Do You Need To Fill One Out?

July 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

If You Earn More Than $200K, Make These 5 Moves Now to Save Thousands on Taxes

Taxes

If You Earn More Than $200K, Make These 5 Moves Now to Save Thousands on Taxes

July 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The IRS Might Owe You $900: But Time Is Running Out To Claim Your Money

Taxes

The IRS Might Owe You $900: But Time Is Running Out To Claim Your Money

July 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Stimulus Update: Here’s How You Can Collect $1,400 in 2023

Taxes

Stimulus Update: Here's How You Can Collect $1,400 in 2023

July 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Stimulus Update: Child Tax Credit Expansion Still ‘Achievable’ by End of 2023 — Where Issue Currently Stands in Congress

Taxes

Stimulus Update: Child Tax Credit Expansion Still 'Achievable' by End of 2023 -- Where Issue Currently Stands in Congress

July 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 States With No Income Tax

Taxes

9 States With No Income Tax

July 10, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Is Your Tax Refund Still Sitting in the Bank? 5 Things You Should Do With It Right Now

Taxes

Is Your Tax Refund Still Sitting in the Bank? 5 Things You Should Do With It Right Now

July 10, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Don’t Fall For One of the ‘Dirty Dozen’ Tax Scams

Taxes

Don't Fall For One of the 'Dirty Dozen' Tax Scams

July 10, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Stimulus Update: Here’s When You Can Claim Child Tax Credit Money if Your Baby Was Born in 2023

Taxes

Stimulus Update: Here's When You Can Claim Child Tax Credit Money if Your Baby Was Born in 2023

July 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Things You Won’t Pay Taxes on in 2023

Taxes

7 Things You Won't Pay Taxes on in 2023

July 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Midyear Tax Check-In: Do These 4 Things Now for an Easier Tax Season in 2024

Taxes

Midyear Tax Check-In: Do These 4 Things Now for an Easier Tax Season in 2024

July 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How To Avoid Paying Taxes When You Sell Your House

Taxes

How To Avoid Paying Taxes When You Sell Your House

July 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!