Taxes / Tax Laws
Advertiser Disclosure

6 States Where People Are Saving the Most Money Due to the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act

3 min Read
Brooke Barley Written by Brooke Barley
Zuri Anderson Edited by Zuri Anderson
A couple sits together at a table in their home, reviewing documents and looking at an open laptop screen.
shapecharge / iStock.com

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

The One Big, Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) was signed into law on Jul. 4, 2025.

It increased standard tax deductions, excluded taxes on tips and introduced additional deductions for seniors, among many other provisions. With tax season coming up fast, many people are wondering exactly how much OBBBA will end up saving them. 

SmartAsset calculated the approximate amount residents in each state might receive thanks to OBBBA. Are you in one of the states that will benefit most? Read on to find out. 

California

Californians are predicted to benefit from OBBBA more than any other state. Each household is expected to save around $2,293. The savings per tax return using the standard deduction is said to be $182.77. If filers itemize, they could see savings of $5,221 per return. Seniors are set to save $1,386.60 on average. 

Oregon

Another state on the West Coast is set to do pretty well thanks to OBBBA. Each Oregon household will see a savings around $2,227. Taxpayers filing and taking the standard deduction will see an average of $194.73 in savings, while those itemizing could see a savings value of $5,502. Seniors could see a savings of $1,131.84.

Massachusetts 

Over on the East Coast, Massachusetts is set to see pretty significant tax savings. Households could save $2,150. Those taking the standard deduction will see a savings of around $190.19, while those taking itemized deductions could see a savings around $5,507 per return. The average senior who files their taxes in Massachusetts will see a savings of approximately $1,110.96. 

Today's Top Offers

Connecticut 

Those living in Connecticut have a total expected value of $2,125 per household. For those taking the standard deduction, savings is expected to be around $192.41. If you live in Connecticut and itemize your deductions, you could see a savings around $5,495. Seniors in Connecticut will see an average savings of $1,386.60. 

Hawaii

OBBBA will save Hawaiian households about $2,078. Seniors in Hawaii are set to save around $1,388.04 on average. Those taking the standard deduction will save around $194.16 per return, while those itemizing will save around $5,521 per return. 

New Jersey 

The Garden State residents will see $1,896 in savings per household. Seniors are expected to save in the neighborhood of $1,387.08. For households in New Jersey taking the standard deduction, they can expect savings around $188.18, while those who itemize can expect around $5,339.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GoBankingRates

You May Also Like

Trump 2026: 5 Tax Changes To Expect in Trump’s 2nd Year of His 2nd Term

Taxes

Trump 2026: 5 Tax Changes To Expect in Trump's 2nd Year of His 2nd Term

February 04, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Tax Professional: 5 Reasons People File Their Taxes at the Last Minute

Taxes

I'm a Tax Professional: 5 Reasons People File Their Taxes at the Last Minute

February 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

TurboTax vs. TaxAct Comparison Guide for 2026

Taxes

TurboTax vs. TaxAct Comparison Guide for 2026

February 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

What Are Itemized Deductions? Full Guide To Maximizing Your Tax Break

Taxes

What Are Itemized Deductions? Full Guide To Maximizing Your Tax Break

February 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

How Long Does It Take To Get a Tax Refund?

Taxes

How Long Does It Take To Get a Tax Refund?

February 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

2026 Tax Season: Deadline To File Taxes and Other Must-Know Dates

Taxes

2026 Tax Season: Deadline To File Taxes and Other Must-Know Dates

February 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

What Is a Tax Deed and How Do Tax Deed Sales Work?

Taxes

What Is a Tax Deed and How Do Tax Deed Sales Work?

February 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s What Happens If You File Your Taxes Wrong in 2026 — and How To Fix It

Taxes

Here's What Happens If You File Your Taxes Wrong in 2026 -- and How To Fix It

February 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

6 Little-Known Triggers for Complex Tax Planning You Must Know Before You File

Taxes

6 Little-Known Triggers for Complex Tax Planning You Must Know Before You File

February 06, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Are Medical Expenses Tax-Deductible?

Taxes

Are Medical Expenses Tax-Deductible?

February 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Best Tax Software for 2026: Which One Fits Your Tax Situation?

Taxes

Best Tax Software for 2026: Which One Fits Your Tax Situation?

February 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit (2025-2026): What Qualifies, How Much You Can Save and How to Claim It

Taxes

Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit (2025-2026): What Qualifies, How Much You Can Save and How to Claim It

February 05, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

CPAs Explain: The 5 Most Common Refund Surprises Taxpayers Face

Taxes

CPAs Explain: The 5 Most Common Refund Surprises Taxpayers Face

February 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

If Trump Replaces the Income Tax, Here Are 3 States That Would Suffer Most

Taxes

If Trump Replaces the Income Tax, Here Are 3 States That Would Suffer Most

February 04, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

4 Tax Moves You Can Still Make in Your 60s That Matter

Taxes

4 Tax Moves You Can Still Make in Your 60s That Matter

February 03, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Gift Tax Limit Explained: How Much You Can Give Without Paying Taxes

Taxes

Gift Tax Limit Explained: How Much You Can Give Without Paying Taxes

February 04, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Learn More About Tax Law

Common Tax Questions

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page