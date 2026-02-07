6 States Where People Are Saving the Most Money Due to the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act

shapecharge / iStock.com

Commitment to Our Readers GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology. 20 Years

Helping You Live Richer Reviewed

by Experts Trusted by

Millions of Readers

The One Big, Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) was signed into law on Jul. 4, 2025.

It increased standard tax deductions, excluded taxes on tips and introduced additional deductions for seniors, among many other provisions. With tax season coming up fast, many people are wondering exactly how much OBBBA will end up saving them.

SmartAsset calculated the approximate amount residents in each state might receive thanks to OBBBA. Are you in one of the states that will benefit most? Read on to find out.

California

Californians are predicted to benefit from OBBBA more than any other state. Each household is expected to save around $2,293. The savings per tax return using the standard deduction is said to be $182.77. If filers itemize, they could see savings of $5,221 per return. Seniors are set to save $1,386.60 on average.

Oregon

Another state on the West Coast is set to do pretty well thanks to OBBBA. Each Oregon household will see a savings around $2,227. Taxpayers filing and taking the standard deduction will see an average of $194.73 in savings, while those itemizing could see a savings value of $5,502. Seniors could see a savings of $1,131.84.

Massachusetts

Over on the East Coast, Massachusetts is set to see pretty significant tax savings. Households could save $2,150. Those taking the standard deduction will see a savings of around $190.19, while those taking itemized deductions could see a savings around $5,507 per return. The average senior who files their taxes in Massachusetts will see a savings of approximately $1,110.96.

Today's Top Offers

Connecticut

Those living in Connecticut have a total expected value of $2,125 per household. For those taking the standard deduction, savings is expected to be around $192.41. If you live in Connecticut and itemize your deductions, you could see a savings around $5,495. Seniors in Connecticut will see an average savings of $1,386.60.

Hawaii

OBBBA will save Hawaiian households about $2,078. Seniors in Hawaii are set to save around $1,388.04 on average. Those taking the standard deduction will save around $194.16 per return, while those itemizing will save around $5,521 per return.

New Jersey

The Garden State residents will see $1,896 in savings per household. Seniors are expected to save in the neighborhood of $1,387.08. For households in New Jersey taking the standard deduction, they can expect savings around $188.18, while those who itemize can expect around $5,339.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.