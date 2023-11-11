Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Tax Laws

Tax Implications of Passive Income Streams

By Hanna Horvath
Passive income has become a buzzword in the world of personal finance. It promises a path to financial freedom and independence — or a good way to earn extra income and boost your overall earnings. 

Passive income is income earned with minimal effort on your part. This can be through investments, rental properties, royalties, or online businesses. 

While passive income can be a great way to supplement your earnings, it’s essential to understand the tax implications that come along with it.

What Is Passive Income?

In tax terms, passive income is money earned from activities you are not materially involved in. Unlike active income, earned through your daily job or business, passive income flows to you with less direct effort. 

It can be generated from various sources like real estate investments, stock dividends, interest from savings accounts, peer-to-peer lending, or even affiliate marketing. 

How Passive Income Is Taxed

Generally, passive income is subject to taxation at your ordinary income tax rate. This means that the income you earn from passive sources is taxed, just like your income from your regular job. The tax rates vary depending on your income level and tax bracket. 

It’s important to remember that this ordinary income tax rate applies to most passive income streams, but there are exceptions for certain types of passive income.

For example, the tax treatment differs if you receive dividends from stocks or mutual funds. Dividend income is typically taxed at a lower rate than ordinary income. The tax rate depends on the type of dividend you receive and your income level.

Qualified dividends meet specific requirements and are generally taxed at the long-term capital gains rate, lower than ordinary income tax rates. Non-qualified dividends are taxed at your ordinary income tax rate. 

Different Types of Passive Income 

Here are a few common examples of passive income and how they may be taxed: 

  • Rental Income: Owning a rental property and earning income from it can be a lucrative passive income stream. However, rental income is generally subject to taxation at your ordinary income tax rate, with deductions available for expenses like mortgage interest, property taxes, and repairs.
  • Dividend Income: Investing in stocks that pay dividends can provide a steady stream of passive income. Dividends are generally taxed at a lower rate than ordinary income, depending on your tax bracket and the type of dividend received.
  • Interest Income: Earnings from savings accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), or bonds fall under interest income. This income is typically taxed at your ordinary income tax rate.
  • Capital Gains: If you invest in assets like stocks, real estate, or mutual funds and sell them at a profit, you will incur capital gains. The tax rate on capital gains depends on how long you hold the investment before selling it. Short-term capital gains (held for less than a year) are taxed at your ordinary income tax rate, while long-term capital gains (held for more than a year) are taxed at lower rates.
Passive Income Tax Strategies 

Tax planning plays a crucial role in maximizing your earnings. Here are a few strategies to consider:

  1. Keep track of all the expenses related to your passive income. This includes expenses like maintenance costs, property management fees, or advertising expenses. These expenses can help offset your taxable income, reducing overall tax liability.
  2. Utilize tax-advantaged accounts like Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) or 401(k)s. Contributions to these accounts may be tax-deductible, and any income generated within the account can grow tax-deferred or tax-free, depending on the type of account.
  3. If you plan to sell assets that have gone up in value, consider the timing of the sale. If you hold onto the investment for more than a year, you may qualify for long-term capital gains rates, generally lower than short-term rates.
  4. If you have a business generating passive income, consider structuring it as a limited liability company (LLC) or a partnership. These entities offer potential tax advantages and can help separate personal liabilities from business activities.

How To Report Passive Income on Your Taxes

To report passive income on your tax return, you’ll typically use Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR, depending on your age and filing status. You will find sections designated explicitly for reporting passive income on these forms. For rental properties, you’ll need to fill out Schedule E, which allows you to report rental income and deduct any associated expenses. 

Conclusion

Passive income can be an excellent way to diversify your income streams and achieve financial goals. However, understanding the tax implications is crucial for effective tax planning and maximizing your overall earnings. 

Tax laws can be complex, so it’s important to prepare well before April 15 and consult with a tax professional to ensure you follow the tax rules. 

