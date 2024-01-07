Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Tax Laws

The Money Guy Show: Should You Move to Another State To Save on Taxes?

3 min Read
By Jake Safane
Team of Business people working at workplace with tablet and document, doing planning analyzing Tax financial report, business plan investment, finance analysis Economic business discussions.
David Gyung / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Where you live can make a big difference in terms of your net income. That’s because states and local governments have different taxes, such as income, sales, and property taxes.

In a recent clip from The Money Guy Show, hosts Brian Preston and Bo Hanson discussed whether it’s worth moving to another state to move money on taxes. 

For example, moving from a state like California, with a relatively high-income tax rate, to a state with no state income tax like Tennessee, could save you a lot of money, perhaps even enough to buy real estate based on the difference, as some real estate companies have promoted, said Preston. 

That said, some states with no income tax have high property tax rates — or at least local governments within some of these do — so it’s important to do the full math to see how a move would affect you. Texas, for example, has no personal income tax but the sixth-highest average effective property tax rate among U.S. states, according to PropertyShark.

Another reason why you might move to another state is for retirement purposes. Not only might you enjoy the quality of life by retiring in another state, but it can also save you money on taxes. Georgia, for example, could be a good option for retirees due to certain retirement income exclusions for state income tax purposes, noted Hanson. One of those tax advantages is that if you’re 65+, you can exclude $65,000 in retirement income from Georgia income taxes annually.

Get Tax Debt Help

However, it’s important to remember that while smart tax planning can help you improve your finances, that shouldn’t drive all your decision-making, said Preston. “There’s a lot more to life than just minimizing taxes,” he added.

Indeed, you might prefer to pay more in taxes to live near family and friends. Or you might like the lifestyle in a certain area, like living in a vibrant city or an area with abundant nature, even if the taxes are relatively high. You also might find that the economic opportunities available to you in a certain state enable you to earn more money than you could elsewhere, which could make tax savings moot. So, consider the full financial and lifestyle advantages and disadvantages before moving to a different state to save money on taxes.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Here Are the New IRS Tax Brackets for 2024 — What Does The Change Mean For You?

Taxes

Here Are the New IRS Tax Brackets for 2024 -- What Does The Change Mean For You?

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

What Tax Credits Can I Qualify for in 2024?

Taxes

What Tax Credits Can I Qualify for in 2024?

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Changes the IRS Is Making in 2024 That Will Affect Tax Season

Taxes

5 Changes the IRS Is Making in 2024 That Will Affect Tax Season

January 02, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s Every 2024 Tax Deadline You Should Know

Taxes

Here's Every 2024 Tax Deadline You Should Know

January 03, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

11 Ways To Save Money When Filing 2023 Taxes

Taxes

11 Ways To Save Money When Filing 2023 Taxes

January 03, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Overlooked Tax Deductions for Families

Taxes

6 Overlooked Tax Deductions for Families

January 02, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Can You Get a Tax Deductible for Donating Clothes?

Taxes

Can You Get a Tax Deductible for Donating Clothes?

January 02, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Trump Era Tax Cuts Are Set To Expire — Here’s How Much More You’ll Pay

Taxes

Trump Era Tax Cuts Are Set To Expire -- Here's How Much More You'll Pay

January 01, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Three End-of-Year Tax Moves That Aren’t Worth the Effort

Taxes

Three End-of-Year Tax Moves That Aren't Worth the Effort

December 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

IRS Increases Gift and Estate Tax Exempt Limits — Here’s How Much You Can Give Without Paying

Taxes

IRS Increases Gift and Estate Tax Exempt Limits -- Here's How Much You Can Give Without Paying

December 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

New 2024 Tax Brackets May Lead to More Money in Your Paycheck — Here’s How

Taxes

New 2024 Tax Brackets May Lead to More Money in Your Paycheck -- Here's How

December 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Pros and Cons of Living In a State Without Income Tax

Taxes

Pros and Cons of Living In a State Without Income Tax

December 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Is the One Type of Debt That ‘Terrifies’ Dave Ramsey

Taxes

This Is the One Type of Debt That 'Terrifies' Dave Ramsey

December 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

States With the Highest Property Taxes

Taxes

States With the Highest Property Taxes

December 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Planning: This 401(k) Plan for Self-Employed Now Offers $1,500 in Tax Credits — What Other Incentives Are Available?

Taxes

Retirement Planning: This 401(k) Plan for Self-Employed Now Offers $1,500 in Tax Credits -- What Other Incentives Are Available?

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Taxes 2024: IRS Increases Mileage Standard Deduction Rates by 1.5 Cents

Taxes

Taxes 2024: IRS Increases Mileage Standard Deduction Rates by 1.5 Cents

December 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!