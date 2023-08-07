Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Tax Laws

Trump Era Tax Cuts Are Set to Expire — Here’s How Much More You’ll Pay

4 min Read
By David Nadelle
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock (13893290co)Former US President Donald Trump raises his right fist in the air as he steps off his Boeing 757-200 aircraft at Aberdeen International Airport, Aberdeen UK, 01 May 2023Donald Trump arrives at Aberdeen Airport, Scotland, UK - 01 May 2023.
Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock / Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

When 2025 draws to a close, so will many of the sweeping Trump-era GOP tax breaks established by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017. While the legislation made some tax cuts to corporate profit permanent, lowered individual tax rates will expire on Dec. 31, 2025, and will revert to pre-TCJA levels.

Largely dependent on which party ends up controlling the White House and Congress after Inauguration Day 2025, changes to the tax code are coming. Whether cuts can be kept by Republicans, rates rewritten by Democrats or a divided government will agree on some sort of bipartisan compromise, taxpayers of every political persuasion will be affected.  

In an editorial on RealClearPolitics, Julio Gonzalez, CEO and Founder of Engineered Tax Services, Inc., warns of a “harsh reality” facing Congress.

“We are in a situation in which many American families and businesses are hanging on by a thread. Letting the non-permanent provisions of the TCJA expire could be catastrophic to our overall economy and the well-being of many working families,” stated Gonzalez.

The TCJA spawned a bunch of changes to the tax code, but here are three key tax adjustments that you’ll need to consider before they turn back at the end of 2025.

Get Tax Debt Help

Income Tax Rates

Although it kept seven income brackets, the TCJA lowered tax rates across the board and restructured bracket spans, making them more agreeable under the TCJA. With the exception of those who were at 10% (those making $11,000 or less) and 35% (those earning $231,251 to $578,125) tax rate levels prior to 2018, all income tax rates decreased when the new laws came into effect.

The top individual tax rate dropped from 39.6% to 37% under the terms of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (single filers making $578,126 and over), the 33% bracket fell to 32% ($182,101-$231,250), the 28% bracket to 24% ($95,376-$182,100), the 25% bracket to 22% ($44,726-$95,375) and the 15% bracket to 12% ($11,001-$44,725).

These bracket backslides will mean that every American will need to reassess their spending and tax returns to pay 1% to 4% more in personal taxes unless provisions are extended, revised or made permanent over the next 28 months.  

Standard Deduction

Under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for the tax years beginning after December 31, 2017, and before January 1, 2026, the standard deduction was nearly doubled for all filing statuses. This led to fewer people itemizing deductions and instead opting for the standard deduction.

The TCJA significantly changed the standard deduction amounts for individuals and families. The standard deductions before the 2017 Tax Year were $6,350 for single filers, $9,350 for heads of household and $12,700 for those married filing jointly.

Get Tax Debt Help

After the TCJA (2018-2025 tax years), these amounts jumped dramatically. The standard deductions for the 2023 tax year are $13,850 for those single or married filing separately, $27,700 for those married filing separately and surviving spouses and $20,800 for heads of household.

This change aimed to simplify the tax filing process for many individuals and families (Forbes estimates that 90% of taxpayers choose to claim the standard deduction). Claiming the standard deduction made it possible for many to skip the complicated process of itemizing deductions and potentially reduce taxable income.

Estate Tax Exemptions

American taxpayers with considerable estates benefit from larger exemptions, and because this tax can have a significant effect on your beneficiaries, it’s best to plan ahead for it in your estate plan if you think your estate may trigger it.

The TCJA doubled the estate and gift tax exemption for individuals, from $5.49 million in 2017 to $11.18 million in 2018. Adjusted for inflation, the exemption was $12.06 million in 2022 and it increased to $12.92 million in 2023. This means that an individual can now pass on up to $12.92 million in assets without being subject to federal estate or gift taxes. For married couples, this effectively allows a combined exemption of $25.84 million.

Get Tax Debt Help

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Common Reasons Why You Might Owe Taxes This Year

Taxes

Common Reasons Why You Might Owe Taxes This Year

August 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Retirement Tax Surprises To Prepare For

Taxes

10 Retirement Tax Surprises To Prepare For

August 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Don’t Fall For One of the ‘Dirty Dozen’ Tax Scams

Taxes

Don't Fall For One of the 'Dirty Dozen' Tax Scams

August 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

States With the Highest Property Taxes

Taxes

States With the Highest Property Taxes

August 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

What To Do If You Receive An Unexpected Tax Bill From The IRS

Taxes

What To Do If You Receive An Unexpected Tax Bill From The IRS

August 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Elon Musk Calls Biden Fair Share Tax Policy ‘Words but No Action’ — Could Billionaires Paying More Work?

Taxes

Elon Musk Calls Biden Fair Share Tax Policy 'Words but No Action' -- Could Billionaires Paying More Work?

August 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Can You Go To Jail For Not Paying Taxes?

Taxes

Can You Go To Jail For Not Paying Taxes?

August 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Guide To Filing Taxes as Head of Household vs. Single

Taxes

Guide To Filing Taxes as Head of Household vs. Single

August 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

20 Most Tax-Friendly Places for Wealthy Families

Taxes

20 Most Tax-Friendly Places for Wealthy Families

August 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Ways To Defer Tax Payments If You Don’t Have the Money for Your Next Bill

Taxes

6 Ways To Defer Tax Payments If You Don't Have the Money for Your Next Bill

August 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How To Avoid Paying Taxes When You Sell Your House

Taxes

How To Avoid Paying Taxes When You Sell Your House

July 31, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

12 Types of Passive Income That Aren’t Taxable

Taxes

12 Types of Passive Income That Aren't Taxable

July 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Why the IRS Is Making a Big Tax Collecting Change — and How It Affects You

Taxes

Why the IRS Is Making a Big Tax Collecting Change -- and How It Affects You

July 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

When Will The IRS Resume Collection Notices?

Taxes

When Will The IRS Resume Collection Notices?

August 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Can The IRS Garnish Your Wages?

Taxes

Can The IRS Garnish Your Wages?

August 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Where’s My Amended Return? Tracking Your Taxes

Taxes

Where's My Amended Return? Tracking Your Taxes

July 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!