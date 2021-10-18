Best Capital One Cash-Back Credit Cards

Capital One’s cash-back credit cards reward you for the purchases you make every day. Each of the four cards in this roundup offers unlimited rewards, so you earn more as you spend more, with no caps. Choose a card with benefit levels that pay the highest rewards for the categories you shop most or earn the same on all your purchases. Either way, your rewards won’t expire as long as your account remains open, and you can redeem them whenever you want, with no minimum required.

The cards listed below fall into two product lines: Savor and Quicksilver. Both lines offer one full-featured card with an annual fee and one with fewer perks but no annual fee. All of the cards come with 24/7 customer service, free credit monitoring and Eno, a digital assistant that monitors your account for security issues and answers your account questions via the mobile app or text.

Keep reading to learn more about the best Capital One credit cards for cash-back rewards.

Credit Card Features Capital One SavorOne Rewards Card Best for: Introductory purchase rate

3% cash back at grocery stores and on dining, entertainment and select streaming services

1% cash back on all other purchases

0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months

$200 cash bonus offer for new cardmembers

Redeem rewards for statement credit or check or use toward Amazon.com purchases

No annual fee

14.99% to 24.99% variable APR Capital One Quicksilver Rewards Card Best for: Everyday spending

1.5% cash back on all purchases

0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months

$200 cash bonus offer for new cardmembers

Redeem rewards for statement credit or check or use toward purchases made via PayPal Checkout

No annual fee

14.99% to 24.99% variable APR Capital One Savor Rewards Card Best for: Valuable cash-back rewards

4% cash back on dining, entertainment and select streaming services

3% cash back at grocery stores

1% cash back on all other purchases

$300 cash bonus offer for new cardmembers

Redeem rewards for statement credit or check or use toward Amazon.com purchases

$95 annual fee

15.99% to 23.99% variable APR Capital One QuicksilverOne Rewards Card Best for: Unlimited rewards for users with imperfect credit

1.5% cash back on all purchases

Tools to help manage credit

$39 annual fee

26.99% variable APR

Capital One SavorOne Rewards Card

Who it’s best for: Customers who spend more modestly on food and entertainment

The SavorOne Rewards card from Capital One has a top cash-back rewards level of 3%, good for dining, entertainment, select streaming services and at grocery stores. You also get a 0% introductory APR on purchases for 15 months and the opportunity to earn a one-time new cardmember bonus of $200 when you spend $500 on purchases in the first three months.

Pros

3% cash back on four popular spending categories and 1% back on all other purchases

8% cash back on tickets purchased at Vivid Seats through Jan. 31, 2023

0% introductory APR on purchases

Easy-to-earn bonus offer for new cardmembers

No annual fee

Can use rewards to pay for Amazon.com purchases

No foreign transaction fees

Cons

No introductory APR on balance transfers

Need excellent credit to qualify

Capital One Quicksilver Rewards Card

Who it’s best for: Moderate credit card users who want a straightforward approach to rewards

You’ll get 1.5% cash back on all your purchases when you use Capital One’s Quicksilver Rewards credit card, plus a 0% APR on your purchases for the first 15 months. Spend $500 on purchases in the first three months after account opening to earn a one-time $200 cash bonus. Quicksilver lets you spend your rewards when you shop online and pay for your purchases via PayPal Checkout, which securely stores your shipping and billing information so you don’t have to enter it each time you shop.

Pros

Simple cash-back rewards — no keeping track of your spending categories

Easy-to-earn $200 cash bonus for new cardmembers

0% introductory APR on purchases for the first 15 months

Can spend rewards online at Amazon.com and when using PayPal Checkout

No annual fee

No foreign transaction fees

Cons

Low cash-back reward level

Need excellent credit to qualify

Capital One Savor Rewards Card

Who it’s best for: Those who spend significantly on dining and entertainment and use their card to pay for purchases

The Capital One Savor Rewards card offers the highest cash-back level of any Capital One cash-back card listed here — 4% on dining, entertainment and select streaming services. It also offers 3% cash back at grocery stores. The card’s new cardmember offer is also the most generous, earning you a one-time $300 cash bonus when you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months after account opening.

Pros

3%-4% cash back on popular spending categories; 1% back on all other purchases

8% cash back on tickets purchased at Vivid Seats through Jan. 31, 2023

Generous cash bonus offer for new cardmembers

Can use rewards to pay for Amazon.com purchases

No foreign transaction fees

Cons

$95 annual fee

No introductory APR

Need excellent credit to qualify

Capital One QuicksilverOne Rewards Card

Who it’s best for: Customers with a limited credit history or a default within the last five years

The QuicksilverOne Rewards card from Capital One gives those with fair credit the chance to earn unlimited rewards in the form of statement credits or checks.

Pros

Easier to qualify for than other cards

1.5% cash back on all purchases

Cons

$39 annual fee

High APR

No introductory rate

Which Is the Best Capital One Cash-Back Credit Card?

All of the cards listed here reward you with a percentage back on all your purchases. Review the credit requirements for each. Once you’ve identified the cards that best meet your credit profile, examine your spending to see where most of your money goes, and select the card with the best rewards for those purchases. Remember to keep annual fees and sign-up bonuses in mind to make sure the card you select offers good value.

Methodology: GOBankingRates identified the best cash-back credit cards by analyzing the following factors: (1) annual fees; (2) APR for purchases; (3) promotional APR; (4) sign-up bonuses; (5) rewards and features. All fees and rates are subject to change at the credit card issuers’ discretion. Some bonus offers may or might no longer be available on the credit card issuers’ websites, depending on how one accesses the webpage. Data was sourced from each financial institution’s website or promotional material between Aug. 11, 2021, and Sept. 23, 2021. Please verify terms and conditions before opening an account. Rewards had to be in the form of cash back to qualify.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided by Capital One. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by Capital One.