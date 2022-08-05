Here Are 5 Myths About Annuities Expertly Busted by a Professional

With the current high inflationary environment combined with quickly rising interest rates and increased market volatility, some experts say now is the time for investors to consider adding annuities to their financial plans. But there are still several misconceptions around them, which might trigger hesitation.

Annuities are financial products that pay out a fixed amount in a series of payments. According to a Nationwide Advisor Authority study, 58% of investors are likely to choose an annuity to protect against outliving their savings. Rona Guymon, senior vice president of Nationwide Annuity Distribution, told GOBankingRates that “many times when you ask a client ‘how much of your retirement income would you like guaranteed?’ they will often say 100%. However, Social Security only covers a portion of their retirement income needs, and more and more customers do not have a pension.”

In turn, Guymon explained that these Americans might be faced with a large portion of retirement income stemming from their investment portfolio. “Showing how a customer can reposition a portion of their retirement assets into an annuity can lessen the portfolio reliance burden and provide increased guaranteed income to supplement Social Security and pensions,” she said, adding that there are still several misconceptions about them.