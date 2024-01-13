Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Crypto

How To Create a Passive Income Stream With Crypto

4 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Binary code abstract background with US $100 dollar banknotes.
Viorika / Getty Images/iStockphoto

To generate a steady stream of money with little effort, passive income (money not derived from active involvement such as a salary) can be the way to go. While popular approaches to this involve real estate or renting anything from a room to your car, lesser-known methods can also be fruitful.

For instance, creating a passive income stream from crypto can end up being very beneficial.

“There are many ways to increase your holdings in crypto but each one has its pros and cons as well as always carrying some risk, so it needs to be thought of and calculated well,” said Kerel Verwaerde, Chief Marketing Officer of Cryptology.com.

Mining

According to Ashley Tison, Esq., founder of OZPros, crypto mining (the process by which blockchain networks finalize transactions) is “the ultimate passive investment.”

While it does require a significant amount of capital and resources upfront, the crypto mining machines generate crypto assets every minute of every hour of every day — becoming the definition of truly passive income, he said.

Staking                       

One of the easiest and most common ways to earn passive income with crypto is by staking, said David Kemmerer, CEO of CoinLedger.

“Staking is something that essentially helps to support the blockchain’s operations by confirming transactions. Those who help with this can then earn rewards, which is where that passive income comes from. It takes very little effort on your end,” said Kemmerer. “All you really have to do is own cryptocurrency that specifically uses a proof-of-stake model, and then choose how much of that you want to stake.”

Investing for Everyone

In other words, individuals can lock up their crypto on a blockchain and earn rewards for doing this in the form of regular payments of a certain token that can be accumulated or sold on exchanges.

HODLing

As Verwaerde explained, buying and keeping your coins until they increase in value (known as “HODLing”) is one of the most tried and true methods.

“With many markets being cyclical, buying the main coins — BTC, ETH, etc. — is one of the safest ways but it requires patience,” added Verwaerde.

There are many pros to this method, including the potential for high returns and its simplicity. In addition, it enables investors to avoid short-term volatility and in turn, can help you avoid the stress and decision making associated with short-term price fluctuations, said Verwaerde.

There are also some cons. For instance, while avoiding short-term volatility, HODLers are exposed to long-term market fluctuations.

“Cryptocurrency prices can be highly unpredictable, and the value of your holdings may decrease significantly,” Verwaerde said. In addition, there is also a lack of diversification and if your assets underperform, you might miss out on opportunities to diversify your portfolio and reduce risk.

Yield Farming

Yield farming is the practice of earning crypto by depositing assets into liquidity pools on DeFi (decentralized finance) platforms and decentralized exchanges (DEXs), such as Uniswap, said Jeff Owens, co-founder of Haven1 — and it is another way to derive passive income from crypto.

He explained that it usually requires two different assets to be deposited in a liquidity pool.

Investing for Everyone

“The returns can be high — sometimes hundreds of percent — but the risks are also higher due to liquidations as a result of underlying asset volatility,” he said. “Yield farming was extremely popular during the DeFi boom of 2021, but the significant risks deter many crypto users from this practice.”

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Cryptocurrency


Best Investing Tools

Related Content

$100 Invested in Bitcoin in 2010 Is Worth Over $1 Billion Today

Investing

$100 Invested in Bitcoin in 2010 Is Worth Over $1 Billion Today

January 12, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Homebuyers Are Optimistic That Mortgage Rates Will Improve — But Do Experts Think It Be Easier to Buy A House in 2024?

Real Estate

Homebuyers Are Optimistic That Mortgage Rates Will Improve -- But Do Experts Think It Be Easier to Buy A House in 2024?

January 12, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2024: 7 Best Cities for Frugal People To Consider Moving

Real Estate

Housing Market 2024: 7 Best Cities for Frugal People To Consider Moving

January 11, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

10 Key Signs It’s Time To Dump a Stock

Stocks

10 Key Signs It's Time To Dump a Stock

January 11, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

In Less Than a Decade, You’ll Wish You Bought a Home in These 14 Metros

Real Estate

In Less Than a Decade, You'll Wish You Bought a Home in These 14 Metros

January 11, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

3 Things To Know About Luxury Mobile Home Trends in 2024

Real Estate

3 Things To Know About Luxury Mobile Home Trends in 2024

January 11, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Bitcoin ETFs Approved by SEC (for Real) Following Premature Announcement via Hack — What It Means for Investors

Investing

Bitcoin ETFs Approved by SEC (for Real) Following Premature Announcement via Hack -- What It Means for Investors

January 11, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

You’ll Need To Earn $400K or More To Afford Homes in These 15 ZIP Codes

Real Estate

You'll Need To Earn $400K or More To Afford Homes in These 15 ZIP Codes

January 10, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2024: 5 Reasons High Mortgage Interest Rates Shouldn’t Scare You Away From Buying Now

Real Estate

Housing Market 2024: 5 Reasons High Mortgage Interest Rates Shouldn't Scare You Away From Buying Now

January 11, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

8 Financial Reasons To Buy a House in January, According to Experts

Real Estate

8 Financial Reasons To Buy a House in January, According to Experts

January 10, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

9 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There

Real Estate

9 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There

January 11, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2024: Here’s the Average Home Price in Every State

Real Estate

Housing Market 2024: Here's the Average Home Price in Every State

January 11, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Interest Rates Are Falling: 4 Ways This Impacts Home Prices

Real Estate

Interest Rates Are Falling: 4 Ways This Impacts Home Prices

January 10, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Are Bitcoin-Linked ETFs Safe To Buy as SEC Warns ‘Say No Go to FOMO’?

Investing

Are Bitcoin-Linked ETFs Safe To Buy as SEC Warns 'Say No Go to FOMO'?

January 10, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Gold Bars or Gold Coins: What’s the Better Investment?

Strategy

Gold Bars or Gold Coins: What's the Better Investment?

January 10, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Real Estate

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

January 10, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!