Crypto Curious but Risk Averse? You Can Invest As Little As $1 – on Venmo

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

June 2, 2021
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (11884212q)In this photo illustration, Venmo logo of a mobile payment service is seen displayed on a smartphone screen in front of cryptocurrency signs.
Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock / Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

If you’re curious about investing in cryptocurrencies and want to dip your toes in the increasingly omnipresent universe while limiting your risks, you’re in luck. A slew of apps let you invest as little as $1.

Venmo is one of the newest apps which gives you that option. The peer-to-peer app, owned by PayPal, announced recently that you could start exploring crypto “the Venmo way.”

“Your first crypto purchase doesn’t have to be huge. You can even use payback from yesterday’s coffee run to buy it.”

“Buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin or Bitcoin Cash and watch how its value changes,” the app says on its website, adding that “crypto is volatile, so it can rise and fall in value quickly. Like all currencies, there’s potential for gains and losses — so be sure to take it at a pace you’re comfortable with.”

You can buy crypto using a debit card, Venmo account or bank account. There is a limited $20,000 in cryptocurrency purchases per week and a $50,000 in crypto purchases in a 12-month period.

Another app that let you invest as little as $1 is WeBull. This platform enables users to trade Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin, ZEC and XLM.

Upping up the stakes, you will need a $2 minimum using Coinbase, a $10 minimum if you opt to use Binance, and a $25 minimum for eToro.

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
