14% of Americans Own Crypto Right Now – Here’s Who’s Actually Doing It Right

g-stockstudio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gemini crypto exchange today released its 2021 State of U.S. Crypto Report, finding that today’s “average” crypto investor is a 38-year-old male with an annual income around $111,000.

See: How Does Cryptocurrency Work — and Is It Safe?

Find: How to Invest In Cryptocurrency — What You Should Know Before Investing

However, as the number of crypto investors is set to double this year, according to the report, that profile could change. Today, more than 21.2 million adults, or about 14% of the U.S population, own cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. Gemini’s research revealed that about 13% of those polled shared intentions to purchase digital assets within the next 12 months.

Who are tomorrow’s crypto investors? Individuals with an average age of 44 and an annual salary of around $107,000. However, there may be quite a few more women on the list, according to the study’s findings. Of the 63% of adults who say they are “crypto-curious,” 53% are women. These individuals say they are interested in investing in digital assets but want to learn more first. Twenty-six percent of current crypto holders in the U.S. are women.

The majority (74%) of cryptocurrency owners today fall between the ages of 25 and 44, with another 19% between the ages of 45 and 55.

Save for Your Future

See: 4 Best Places to Buy and Sell Cryptocurrency

Find: Want to Invest in Bitcoin but Don’t Know How? We’ve Got You Covered

Education seems to be a crucial component of crypto growth for investors and “crypto-curious” alike. Of the 3,000 people polled, 77% said they want to learn more about crypto, even if they already own some cryptocurrency.

Of those polled who say they already hold some crypto, 33% consider themselves “very knowledgeable,” while 12% say they are extremely knowledgeable. Forty-four percent say they are somewhat knowledgeable, while 11% of current investors classify themselves as “not very knowledgeable.”

Somewhat surprisingly, 39% of the crypto-curious classify themselves as “somewhat” or “very” knowledgeable about cryptocurrency. However, 60% assess their knowledge level as very low, with 46% saying they are “not very knowledgeable” and 14% saying they are “not at all knowledgeable.”

See: 10 Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in for 2021

Find: What Is Chainlink and Why Is It Important in the World of Cryptocurrency?

From this data, the Gemini report extrapolates that “the vast majority of crypto investors are taking the time to thoroughly understand this space before investing.” The report also states, “The potential ‘next wave’ of crypto buyers will continue to be savvy and well-researched about crypto’s purpose and potential.”

Save for Your Future

As the crypto market experiences a dip this week, it will be interesting to see if the number of investors increases past Gemini’s projections or if the crypto-curious population continues to watch and learn until they feel more confident in their ability to make sound investment decisions.

More From GOBankingRates