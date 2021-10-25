Stock Forecast: Robinhood’s Crypto Wallet Waitlist Tops 1 Million Signups

Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto / Shutterstock.com

One month following Robinhood’s announcement that it would launch its own crypto wallet, the waitlist has topped 1 million customers, CEO Vlad Tenev said.

Learn: Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency at Record High Sunday Night, Tumbles After Musk Tweets He Doesn’t Own Any

Discover: 8 Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest In for 2021



“We’re very proud of our cryptocurrency platform and giving people more utility with the coins they have,” Tenev, speaking at CNBC’s Disruptor 50 summit last week, said. “We rolled out our wallets waitlist. A lot of people have been asking for the ability to send and receive cryptocurrencies, transfer them to hardware wallets, transfer them onto the platform to consolidate and the crypto wallets waitlist is well over a million people now.”

Last month, joining rivals Coinbase and Gemini, Robinhood announced it would start testing crypto wallets with select customers and opened up a waitlist.

Related: Competitor Investing Platform to Robinhood Adds Crypto Trading Capabilities

Building Wealth

“We just hit 1 million people on the wallets waitlist. We’re hard at work… stay tuned,” Robinhood tweeted.

We just hit 1 million people on the wallets waitlist We’re hard at work… stay tuned. — Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) October 4, 2021

Robinhood says the crypto wallets enable customers to move crypto in and out of the app in a few taps. “Send your crypto to other wallet addresses and receive supported cryptocurrencies into your Robinhood account. This means you can consolidate your coins into one account so it’s easier to track your portfolio, move supported coins into your Robinhood account so you can trade those coins commission-free, and more,” the company said in a blog post last month.

“You can have a wallet, you can send people cryptocurrencies from that wallet to their wallet,” Tenev told CNBC. “There’s certain advantages that are in the technology that make it kind of global and accessible by default and that makes it very interesting.”

Broken Hearts and Empty Wallets: Dating App Scams Involving Crypto on the Rise

Find: 10 Cheap Cryptocurrencies To Buy



Robinhood’s stock was down 2.0% this morning. However, the company reports its quarterly earnings tomorrow.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: October 25, 2021