Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Stocks

How Much Money Should You Have in the Stock Market if You’re 50?

3 min Read
By Adam Palasciano
Mature man using digital tablet at home.
FG Trade / Getty Images

Investing in the stock market is one of the most effective ways to build wealth over the long term and earn significant financial gains. The earlier you start, the more your investments can compound, leading to long-term financial growth.

Gallup explained that 61% of Americans report that they own stock, which is up from 56% in 2021 and 55% in 2020. 61% is also the highest percentage since 2008.

Stock Values By Age 50

Of course, as investors age, the value of their financial portfolio grows overall until they reach retirement age. Once regular withdrawals are made, the value of the average financial portfolio starts to lessen. Here’s the breakdown of what your financial portfolio should look like by age 50, according to Empower.

Investors in their 50s and 60s keep between 35% and 39% of their portfolio assets in U.S. stocks and about 8% in international stocks.

  • U.S. stocks: $372,364
  • International stocks: $64,477
Investing for Everyone

Investors in their 50s are more geographically diversified, with 85% of their stock exposure in the U.S. market.

  • U.S. stocks: 85.24%
  • International stocks: 14.76%

Investors in their 50s have a total bond allocation (domestic and international) of about 8.9%. At the same time, the allocations and percentages of their alternative portfolio investments are different.

  • Median allocation of alternatives: $18,104.35
  • Percentage of alternatives in overall portfolio: 3.48%

Advice To Improve Your Stock Portfolio

Below are three tips to help improve your stock portfolio performance overall, regardless of age:

Portfolio Monitoring

Consistently monitoring the performance of your stock portfolio is crucial. It’s important to continually evaluate your risk tolerance, revise your target asset allocation based on your risk level and number of years until retirement, and compare your current portfolio against your target goal. These steps ensure you’re on track with a diverse portfolio that satisfies your financial needs.

Asset Allocation

Choosing the right asset allocation and investment mix based on your individual investing goals is an important aspect of creating a portfolio that generates sustainable long-term returns. Time frame and risk tolerance are also to be considered. A well-diversified portfolio is important, including a healthy blend of assets across stocks, bonds, cash alternatives, and other investments like real estate.

Investing for Everyone

Portfolio Rebalancing

Reviewing your financial portfolio periodically and rebalancing when necessary is key. Various stock market ups and downs can shift your asset allocation, which might no longer align with your goals. To balance your portfolio, you could sell a portion of your stocks and use the proceeds to purchase other assets, including bonds and cash alternatives.

With age comes the need to closely evaluate (and reevaluate) your stock portfolio. While investing in stocks is a major pillar of long-term wealth accumulation and financial security, it’s important to note that it comes with risk. Consider your financial needs and circumstances before and during the investing process.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

11 Best Reddit Stocks To Buy for 2023

Stocks

11 Best Reddit Stocks To Buy for 2023

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Innovative Green Tech Investments Worth Your Money

Stocks

4 Innovative Green Tech Investments Worth Your Money

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Best Gold Stocks To Buy Now for 2023

Stocks

8 Best Gold Stocks To Buy Now for 2023

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Most Expensive Stocks: What Is the Highest-Priced Stock Right Now?

Stocks

10 Most Expensive Stocks: What Is the Highest-Priced Stock Right Now?

October 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Best Penny Stocks To Buy Under $1

Stocks

7 Best Penny Stocks To Buy Under $1

October 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Companies To Invest In for 2023

Stocks

10 Best Companies To Invest In for 2023

October 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh’s Advice for Generating Passive Income Through Investing

Stocks

Jaspreet Singh's Advice for Generating Passive Income Through Investing

October 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Is a Common Stock? Understand the Basics When Investing

Stocks

What Is a Common Stock? Understand the Basics When Investing

October 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Best Stocks for Beginners With a $1,000 Investing Budget

Stocks

6 Best Stocks for Beginners With a $1,000 Investing Budget

October 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Stock Market Expert Predicts End-of-Year Rally — What Investors Can Do To Set Themselves Up for Success

Stocks

Stock Market Expert Predicts End-of-Year Rally -- What Investors Can Do To Set Themselves Up for Success

October 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What 30 Stocks Make Up the DOW?

Stocks

What 30 Stocks Make Up the DOW?

October 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Valuable Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon

Stocks

10 Valuable Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

14 Best Day Trading Stocks To Buy for 2023

Stocks

14 Best Day Trading Stocks To Buy for 2023

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

KO vs. COKE Stock: What’s the Difference and Which Is the Better Investment?

Stocks

KO vs. COKE Stock: What's the Difference and Which Is the Better Investment?

October 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Top Stocks To Buy for 2023

Stocks

10 Top Stocks To Buy for 2023

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 AI Stocks Rising Faster Than the S&P 500

Stocks

5 AI Stocks Rising Faster Than the S&P 500

October 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!