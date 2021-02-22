How the Stock Market Is Responding to President Joe Biden — And What That Means for Your Investments

Whenever there is a changeover in the White House, particularly when there is a change in party, certain stocks tend to move more than others. In some cases, these moves might be related to the economic policies of the incoming administration. However, other moves might be tied to the time of year, to the prevailing sentiment in the stock market or to other factors that have nothing to do with politics.

Read: Just How Rich Are President Joe Biden and These Other Big Names?

To determine which stocks have made the biggest moves up and down since the Biden administration took power, GOBankingRates looked at closing prices for all the stocks in the S&P 500 index on Jan. 19 — the last full day the Trump administration was in office — and compared them with stock prices as of Feb. 11. The top 10 biggest movers, both higher and lower, were recorded. Price changes in the three major stock market indices were analyzed as well.

The Biden administration has only been in office for less than one month as of this writing, so this list is likely to change as the new president’s policies begin to bear fruit in the economy, but it’s a look at where you could be making and losing money. However, for the time being, these are the biggest stock winners and losers thus far under the new occupants in the White House.