How the Stock Market Is Responding to President Joe Biden — And What That Means for Your Investments

How the Stock Market Is Responding to President Joe Biden — And What That Means for Your InvestmentsSee what's winning and losing since Biden took office.
Whenever there is a changeover in the White House, particularly when there is a change in party, certain stocks tend to move more than others. In some cases, these moves might be related to the economic policies of the incoming administration. However, other moves might be tied to the time of year, to the prevailing sentiment in the stock market or to other factors that have nothing to do with politics.
To determine which stocks have made the biggest moves up and down since the Biden administration took power, GOBankingRates looked at closing prices for all the stocks in the S&P 500 index on Jan. 19 — the last full day the Trump administration was in office — and compared them with stock prices as of Feb. 11. The top 10 biggest movers, both higher and lower, were recorded. Price changes in the three major stock market indices were analyzed as well.
The Biden administration has only been in office for less than one month as of this writing, so this list is likely to change as the new president’s policies begin to bear fruit in the economy, but it’s a look at where you could be making and losing money. However, for the time being, these are the biggest stock winners and losers thus far under the new occupants in the White House.
Top 3 Overall Indices
The three major market indices are the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite Index. Each index represents a different area of the market, although there is some overlap among the indices. Here’s a look at how the market in general, as defined by these three indices, has performed under the Biden administration.
Dow Jones Industrial Average
- Jan. 19 Closing Price: $30,930.52
- Feb. 11 Closing Price: $31,430.70
- $ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: $500.18
- % Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: 1.62%
S&P 500 Index
- Jan. 19 Closing Price: $3,798.91
- Feb. 11 Closing Price: $3,916.38
- $ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: $117.47
- % Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: 3.09%
Nasdaq Composite
- Jan. 19 Closing Price: $13,197.18
- Feb. 11 Closing Price: $14,025.77
- $ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: $828.59
- % Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: 6.28%
Top 10 Best Performing Stocks Under Biden So Far
The best performing stocks under the Biden administration thus far represent a mixed bag, although the list is dominated by communications companies. Overall, the top 10 performers have done quite well in a very short period of time, with all of them posting double-digit percentage increases. The top name on the list, Twitter, has already popped nearly 50% in less than one month, representing about five years’ worth of average stock market gains in a scant 23 days.
Twitter Inc. (TWTR)
- Jan. 19 Closing Price: $45.93
- Feb. 11 Closing Price: $67.77
- $ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: $21.84
- % Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: 47.55%
ViacomCBS Inc. Cl. B (VIAC)
- Jan. 19 Closing Price: $43.75
- Feb. 11 Closing Price: $56.57
- $ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: $12.82
- % Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: 29.30%
Discovery Communications A (DISCA)
- Jan. 19 Closing Price: $36.15
- Feb. 11 Closing Price: $45.07
- $ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: $8.92
- % Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: 24.67%
Under Armour (UAA)
- Jan. 19 Closing Price: $18.13
- Feb. 11 Closing Price: $22.45
- $ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: $4.32
- % Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: 23.83%
News Corporation Cl. B (NWS)
- Jan. 19 Closing Price: $18.33
- Feb. 11 Closing Price: $22.61
- $ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: $4.28
- % Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: 23.35%
Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
- Jan. 19 Closing Price: $15.42
- Feb. 11 Closing Price: $18.73
- $ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: $3.31
- % Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: 21.47%
H&R Block (HRB)
- Jan. 19 Closing Price: $16.41
- Feb. 11 Closing Price: $19.71
- $ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: $3.30
- % Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: 20.11%
Lennar Corporation (LEN)
- Jan. 19 Closing Price: $78.24
- Feb. 11 Closing Price: $93.67
- $ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: $15.43
- % Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: 19.72%
MGM Resorts International (MGM)
- Jan. 19 Closing Price: $30.53
- Feb. 11 Closing Price: $36.47
- $ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: $5.94
- % Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: 19.46%
CDW Corporation (CDW)
- Jan. 19 Closing Price: $132.97
- Feb. 11 Closing Price: $157.34
- $ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: $24.37
- % Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: 18.33%
Top 10 Worst Performing Stocks Under Biden So Far
The worst performing stocks thus far under the Biden administration are primarily concentrated in the pharmaceutical, chemical and energy industries. Losses haven’t been as great as the gains in the top 10 stocks, with the average drop running a bit over 11%. Whether these stocks represent a temporary buying opportunity or if they will continue to lag throughout the Biden administration is a decision that investors will have to make.
Du Pont de Nemours Inc. (DD)
- Jan. 19 Closing Price: $84.46
- Feb. 11 Closing Price: $70.32
- $ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -$14.14
- % Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -16.74%
Albemarle Corporation (ALB)
- Jan. 19 Closing Price: $185.25
- Feb. 11 Closing Price: $156.05
- $ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -$29.20
- % Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -15.76%
Technipfmc PLC (FTI)
- Jan. 19 Closing Price: $11.72
- Feb. 11 Closing Price: $10.36
- $ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -$1.36
- % Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -11.60%
Air Products and Chemicals (APD)
- Jan. 19 Closing Price: $285.66
- Feb. 11 Closing Price: $253.58
- $ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -$32.08
- % Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -11.23%
Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM)
- Jan. 19 Closing Price: $163.77
- Feb. 11 Closing Price: $145.50
- $ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -$18.27
- % Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -11.16%
Progressive Corporation (PGR)
- Jan. 19 Closing Price: $96.19
- Feb. 11 Closing Price: $85.53
- $ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -$10.66
- % Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -11.08%
Assurant Inc. (AIZ)
- Jan. 19 Closing Price: $142.98
- Feb. 11 Closing Price: $128.43
- $ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -$14.55
- % Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -10.18%
Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Jan. 19 Closing Price: $66.74
- Feb. 11 Closing Price: $60.00
- $ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -$6.74
- % Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -10.10%
Merck & Company (MRK)
- Jan. 19 Closing Price: $83.19
- Feb. 11 Closing Price: $74.89
- $ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -$8.30
- % Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -9.98%
Qorvo Inc. (QRVO)
- Jan. 19 Closing Price: $185.67
- Feb. 11 Closing Price: $168.17
- $ Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -$17.50
- % Change From Jan. 19 to Feb. 11: -9.43%
Methodology: To find out how the stock market is responding to the new Biden administration, GOBankingRates first looked at the three major stock market indices: the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite. For these three indices GOBankingRates looked at (1) closing price on Jan. 19, 2021 (the last FULL day of the Trump administration); (2) closing price on Feb. 10, 2021; (3) the total gain or loss in share price; and (4) the percent change in share price between those two dates, all sourced from Yahoo Finance. GOBankingRates then did the same data collecting for all components of the S&P 500 index, sourced from Barchart on Feb. 11, 2021, to find the (5) top 10 best performing stocks under the new Biden administration in terms of percent change and (6) top 10 worst performing stocks under the new Biden administration in terms of percent change. All sourcing for factors (5) and (6) were pulled from Google Finance. If two class of the same stock were included on either top 10 list, ONLY the class stock with the worst or best performance, respective of category, since Biden was inaugurated was included. All data is up to date as of market close on Feb. 11, 2021.
Methodology: To find out how the stock market is responding to the new Biden administration, GOBankingRates first looked at the three major stock market indices: the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite. For these three indices GOBankingRates looked at (1) closing price on Jan. 19, 2021 (the last FULL day of the Trump administration); (2) closing price on Feb. 10, 2021; (3) the total gain or loss in share price; and (4) the percent change in share price between those two dates, all sourced from Yahoo Finance. GOBankingRates then did the same data collecting for all components of the S&P 500 index, sourced from Barchart on Feb. 11, 2021, to find the (5) top 10 best performing stocks under the new Biden administration in terms of percent change and (6) top 10 worst performing stocks under the new Biden administration in terms of percent change. All sourcing for factors (5) and (6) were pulled from Google Finance. If two class of the same stock were included on either top 10 list, ONLY the class stock with the worst or best performance, respective of category, since Biden was inaugurated was included. All data is up to date as of market close on Feb. 11, 2021.
