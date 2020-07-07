Tesla Beats Out Toyota as Most Valuable Carmaker — Will It Last?

For a long run there, the crown of the most valuable car company in the world sat neatly on Toyota’s brow. But that status quo was recently upended as the hard-charging Tesla, under the at-times erratic leadership of Elon Musk, rode a soaring stock price to a larger market valuation than the Japanese automaker.

However, for many of you, such news might be a touch odd. Even a casual glance around any parking lot in America confirms there are a lot more Toyotas on the road than Teslas. But while Toyota might have gotten the title by selling millions and millions of cars, Tesla took it based on the confidence its investors have in the company.

That might seem a little strange to someone who doesn’t follow markets, but it’s an important reminder of what stock prices really represent: the relative enthusiasm of investors about a company. As such, Tesla has become one of the all-time great “battleground stocks.”

For those in the pro-Tesla camp — who, it has to be noted, have been richly rewarded for their faith thus far — Tesla’s a new kind of car company whose enormous potential has impelled many to buy before it’s too late. For those with a more traditionalist view, it’s a little ridiculous for Tesla to be worth more than a company that produces more cars in a quarter than Tesla has in its entire existence.

So who’s right? One way to dig a little deeper is to take Tesla’s current value and see what some of its biggest competitors in the auto market would look like if you try to apply the same market logic to their stock prices.