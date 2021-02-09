The Top Stocks To Invest In With a Democrat in the White House

Whenever there’s a change in the political party in the White House, there are ramifications for investors. However, the good news for investors is that whether there’s a Republican or Democrat in the White House — or even a third-party candidate — investors can make profitable choices.

The big agenda items of each new president are usually published even before he or she takes office, allowing investors to map out their strategy and invest accordingly. Now that the Biden administration is in office, there are lots of opportunities for investors, based on Biden’s agenda push for infrastructure, clean energy and greater stimulus. Before you put any of your hard-earned dollars into any of these investments, consult with a financial advisor to verify if your choices match your investment objectives and risk tolerance. Take a look at the list of investments you should consider.