The Most Undervalued Stocks So Far in 2021

Intel (INTC)

Stock Price as of Feb. 12, 2021: $61.81

Intel Corporation was the wrong chip stock to bet on in 2020, with shares falling over 16% while rivals like Nvidia shot up to triple-digit gains. By standard valuation measures, Intel certainly ranks as undervalued, with a forward P/E ratio of less than 13x and a dividend yield of 2.25% as of mid-February, 2021. Yet, the underlying fundamentals of the stock seem promising as well. Intel reported revenue and earnings above analyst expectations in its most recent earnings release, and it has released a new line of CPUs due to hit the market in 2021.

