The Most Undervalued Stocks in 2023 That You Should Consider Buying Now

Stock Price as of April 19, 2023: $85.50

It’s been a little over a year since Microsoft announced their plans to acquire Activision Blizzard in an all-cash deal that would value the company at $68.7 billion, or $95 per share. The current spread of 11% between ATVI’s stock price and the offer price reflects the market’s concerns that the deal could fall through.

There’s validity to these concerns: while regulators in some smaller countries have already given their approval, key regulators in the US, UK, and Europe have not yet weighed in. Last month, the UK’s regulatory body released a statement indicating that it was likely to decide in favor of the merger (a positive sign, although a final decision hasn’t been reached yet). The FTC’s decision, which is perhaps the most important, won’t be made quickly – a hearing has been scheduled for August of 2023.

This stock is a classic arbitrage opportunity. In the short term, whether or not ATVI is undervalued will depend largely on if the deal can finally go through. If it does, investors will net an easy double digit return at today’s price. If not, the stock price will very likely fall to levels seen before the acquisition was announced.

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned About the Safety of Your Money in Your Bank Accounts?