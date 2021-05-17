10 Value Stocks To Invest In Now

A value stock is one that seems to be undervalued based on a combination of factors, such as its valuation history, current stock price, dividend yield, dominant market share and others. This definition of course begs the question: Why wouldn’t investors only buy value stocks?

The reason is that so-called “value stocks” aren’t generally newsmakers — some would even classify them as “boring.” Think about the stocks you hear on the financial news all day; typically, they are the exciting, high-flying stocks like Tesla and GameStop that make huge moves. Tesla, for example, gained over 700% in 2020, while GameStop popped over 400% in a single week in early 2021. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies, utilities and other more traditional companies tend to lumber along under the radar. Of course, that doesn’t mean these names can’t generate big profits, and many of the names on this list have already begun moving. Here’s a look at 10 stocks that can still be considered values in today’s market.

Rent-A-Center (RCII)

Stock price as of Sept. 10: $59.93

Rent-A-Center leases furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers across a network of over 2,000 stores and offers pay-later and rent-to-own options. The retailer’s recent acquisition of Acima Holdings, which provides rent-to-own financing at over 15,000 retail stores, should enable Rent-A-Center to expand its partner base as consumers continue to struggle with financial challenges stemming from the pandemic. According to Zacks, Rent-A-Center is currently a buy.

Kroger (KR)

Stock price as of Sept. 10: $42.67

As one of America’s largest grocery chains, Kroger’s stock benefited from consumers’ at-home dining during the lockdowns — a trend likely to continue as the delta variant surges coronavirus outbreaks throughout the country. The company recently increased its 2021 guidance on revenue and earnings per share to above analysts’ expectations, and analysts expect the stock to trade below 14x P/E.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT)

Stock price as of Sept. 10: $345.90

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a value-lover’s dream, with recurring government contracts, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The aerospace and defense contractor can trade up and down as the political winds shift, but the bottom line is that the U.S. government will always be a buyer of defense products. Analysts see the stock hitting $432.50 (median) within 12 months, amounting to about a 25% pop. Add in the sizable dividend and investors could be looking at double-digit gains over the next year.

Carrier Global Corp. (CARR)

Stock price as of Sept. 10: $56.43

Carrier is the leading provider of HVAC, refrigeration and fire and safety solutions, encompassing over 80 brands and introducing over 100 new products per year for the last six years. The company made a strong second-quarter showing, with 37% revenue growth and stock valued at 23.1 times forward earnings, as reported by U.S. News, and demand has been strong over the summer, which bodes well for third-quarter results. The stock has a “buy” rating from Zacks.

CVS Health (CVS)

Stock price as of Sept. 10: $83.79

CVS Health is a “boring” retailer/pharmaceutical stock with a pedestrian 15x P/E ratio and an attractive 2.38% dividend yield. Analysts have a “buy” rating on the stock with a median price target of $97.15, about 8% above current levels. In one sense, investors can rely on CVS being a defensive stock, as consumers will always need drugs and healthcare products in any type of economy. However, CVS is also trying to position itself as a pharmaceutical leader in a changing landscape, and that will require deft management.

NRG Energy (NRG)

Stock price as of Sept. 10: $43.47

As a utility with a forward P/E of about 9.9 and a 2.99% dividend yield, NRG Energy is clearly categorized as a value stock. After trading down a few percentage points in 2019 and in 2020, the stock slid a bit but is now up 15.77% year to date. The company is turning its focus toward more futuristic power technologies, and it has room to grow. For example, right now NRG’s portfolio consists of just 1% renewable energy. As the Biden administration pushes forward on its green energy and infrastructure priorities, companies like NRG may be able to expand their reach into new technologies.

American Tower Corp. (AMT)

Stock price as of Sept. 10: $293.83

American Tower Corp. is a name that may not be familiar to a ton of investors, but it’s been printing money as 5G technology is just beginning to take root across the globe. American Tower has the largest portfolio of broadcast towers in the U.S. and continues to expand its wireless infrastructure as demand continues to soar. American Tower stock is up about 30.93% year to date, and analysts see it continuing to rise. The median analyst price target over the next 12 months is $311, representing a nearly 6% rise from current levels. The stock also pays a hefty 2.99% dividend yield, helping to keep it in the “value” camp.

T-Mobile (TMUS)

Stock price as of Sept. 10: $130.81

T-Mobile is America’s third-largest wireless carrier following its recent merger with Sprint. Over the next six years, T-Mobile expects to expand its network capacity and speed by 14 and 15 times, respectively, and provide 5G service to 99% of Americans. These are lofty goals, to be sure, and coupled with strong financials in the first half of the year, they point to T-Mobile’s status as a solid value stock. An average price target of $172.92, based on a range of $130.81 to $250, supports analysts’ overwhelming “buy” consensus.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)

Stock price as of Sept. 10: $53.99

Big oil companies are prototypical value stocks, as they generally trade at low multiples and pay high dividends. But ExxonMobil is on the move, as hopes for a recovering economy freed from COVID-19 restrictions would significantly boost demand for oil and gas products from both businesses and consumers alike. The lumbering oil giant has actually put on its track shoes thus far in 2021, jumping 30.96% year to date. However, there is still a ton of value at XOM, as it actually remains down 35% over the past five years and pays a hefty 6.45% dividend.

Crown Holdings (CCK)

Stock price as of Sept. 10: $106.16

Analysts are bullish on Crown Holdings, with a consensus “buy” rating and a median price target of $130.50, about 23% above its Sept. 10 close. Even after a five-year gain of 95.7%, the company’s P/E sits at a reasonable 20.27. The company is a leader in packaging for consumer goods, particularly metal packaging, with operations in 47 countries and net sales of $11.6 billion. With the global economy reopening as the coronavirus recedes, demand for Crown Holdings’ products should similarly rise.

Data is accurate as of Sept. 10, 2021, unless otherwise noted, and subject to change.