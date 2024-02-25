Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Strategy

Robo-Advisor vs. Target-Date Fund: Which is the Best Way to Invest?

3 min Read
By Karen Doyle
A couple smiles and looks happy during a meeting with their adviser.
JohnnyGreig / iStock/Getty Images

Whether you’re new to investing or have been diligently contributing to a 401k for years, you may be considering the best way to invest. Suppose you don’t want to use a financial advisor or wealth manager. In that case, you could look at a robo-advisor or a target-date fund to align your investment strategy more closely with your specific situation. But what’s the difference between these two approaches, and which one is right for you?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is a Robo-Advisor?

A robo-advisor is a computer program that recommends an investment strategy based on your specific financial situation. You will answer some questions about your age, risk tolerance, and goals. Based on the information you provide, the robo-advisor will recommend an investment approach and manage your investments accordingly.

What is a Target-Date Fund?

A target-date fund is an investment mix that changes according to your age. With a target-date fund, your asset allocation changes as you age, moving from investments with higher risk but a higher potential reward when you are young toward lower-risk investments as you near retirement (or college, in the case of a target-date 529 plan).  

Is a Robo-Advisor or a Target Date Fund a Better Way to Invest?

As with most general investing questions, the answer to this one depends. Both robo-advisors and target-date funds have pros and cons, and neither is always right – or wrong – for anyone. Weighing the pros and cons of each will help you decide.

A robo-advisor uses more data to recommend your portfolio. It accounts for things like your risk tolerance – how aggressive you are comfortable being with your investments. Robo-advisors typically invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to diversify your portfolio. These funds usually mimic one of the major indices, outperforming actively managed funds. On the downside, the fees for a robo-investor, while lower than those for a human financial advisor, are higher than those for a target-date fund.

Investing for Everyone

Target-date funds usually have lower fees than a robo-advisor, but make sure you know what you’re paying. These are set-it-and-forget-it investments, as they automatically adjust your asset allocation to be more conservative as you get closer to your goal. However, they don’t consider your risk tolerance as a robo-advisor would.

It comes down to whether you prefer more personalization and control over your investments and don’t mind paying a little more or if you want to pay the lowest possible fees and let your investments remain on autopilot. Either way, investing your money will put you ahead of the game in the long run. 

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Investing

Related Content

7 Best Emerging Markets ETFs for 2024

Strategy

7 Best Emerging Markets ETFs for 2024

February 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

4 ‘Next Big Thing’ Investments That Will Struggle in 2024

Strategy

4 'Next Big Thing' Investments That Will Struggle in 2024

February 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 of the Best Low-Risk Investments in February 2024

Strategy

10 of the Best Low-Risk Investments in February 2024

February 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How To Become a Stock Market Millionaire: 2 Steps To Take Now

Strategy

How To Become a Stock Market Millionaire: 2 Steps To Take Now

February 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How and Why Companies Pay Dividends

Strategy

How and Why Companies Pay Dividends

February 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

CD vs. IRA: Which Is the Best Way To Invest?

Strategy

CD vs. IRA: Which Is the Best Way To Invest?

February 18, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: Get Rich Through These 5 Assets

Strategy

Jaspreet Singh: Get Rich Through These 5 Assets

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: Invest In These 3 Assets To Be Set for Life

Strategy

I'm a Financial Advisor: Invest In These 3 Assets To Be Set for Life

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Inflation Is Falling, But So Is My Paycheck: How Should I Invest?

Strategy

Inflation Is Falling, But So Is My Paycheck: How Should I Invest?

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

4 Key Tips To Diversify Your Investment Portfolio

Strategy

4 Key Tips To Diversify Your Investment Portfolio

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Best Wealth Management Firms for 2024

Strategy

6 Best Wealth Management Firms for 2024

February 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

AI Investing 2024: Key Trends and Critical Factors To Maximize Returns

Strategy

AI Investing 2024: Key Trends and Critical Factors To Maximize Returns

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Can You Earn in Dividends With $100K?

Strategy

How Much Can You Earn in Dividends With $100K?

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m an Investing Expert: Here’s Why Buying Gold and Silver Is the Best Way To Build Generational Wealth

Strategy

I'm an Investing Expert: Here's Why Buying Gold and Silver Is the Best Way To Build Generational Wealth

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

What Is Dividend Growth Investing? How This Strategy Works

Strategy

What Is Dividend Growth Investing? How This Strategy Works

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The ‘3 Pillars’ of ESG Explained

Strategy

The '3 Pillars' of ESG Explained

February 14, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!