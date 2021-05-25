Advertiser Disclosure
Where to Invest Your Money When Inflation Is High — And What Investments to Avoid

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

May 25, 2021
Young finance market analyst in eyeglasses working at sunny office on laptop while sitting at wooden table.
Pinkypills / iStock.com

Inflation fears in the United States have many Americans thinking about how to protect their money against rising prices and higher costs of living. This requires strategizing on which investments to gravitate toward — and which to avoid.

As the BBC reported earlier this month, consumer prices in the U.S. rose 4.2% during the 12 months ending in April, which was the biggest increase since September 2008. Higher prices for cars and food drove much of the increase.

When prices push higher, your money doesn’t go as far — especially for those on fixed incomes, like retirees. Rising prices also bring the threat of higher interest rates, which tend to drag down equities, CNBC reported.

So where should you put your money?

Building Wealth

First off, if you have investments in stocks, don’t start panicking just yet. It’s still too early to know if the U.S. is headed for an extended period of inflation or if the current situation is a temporary blip caused by COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns.

Moreover, financial experts point out that historically, stocks tend to do well even during periods of inflation. CNBC referenced comments from Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, who said the average annual return on stocks between 1990 and 2017 was 11%. Even when you factor in the cost of inflation, the average annual return was 8%.

Before looking at the best investments during inflation, it’s a good idea to know which ones to avoid. Experts interviewed by CNBC say you should shy away from long-term bonds and certificates of deposit, because buying them during periods of inflation means you might miss out on higher rates later. Short- to intermediate-term bonds are a better choice.

You might also want to avoid growth stocks, which are companies with above-average expected earnings, during inflation. Alex Doll, president of Anfield Wealth Management in Cleveland, told CNBC that growth stocks “tend to perform worse because they expect to earn the bulk of their cash flow in the future. And as inflation increases, those future cash flows are worth less.”

In terms of investments that make good hedges against inflation, Business Insider listed the following:

Vance Cariaga

