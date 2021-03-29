Small Businesses Can Get Another $500,000 from the SBA

jacoblund / iStock.com

Beginning April 6, 2021, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is expanding its Economic Injury and Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, the organization announced in a press release. Small businesses who originally took out an EIDL loan for up to $150,000 for six months can extend that loan for up to 24 months and receive additional funds for a total of $500,000 in relief.

See: Over 4,000 Businesses Receive Double PPP Loans, Will Have to Pay Them Back

Find: One-Third of Small Businesses Don’t Expect to Survive

The SBA release stated that businesses that received an EIDL loan for up to six months and $150,000 need not submit a request to increase their loan amount. Rather, the SBA will reach out via email for details on how businesses can request additional loan funds prior to the April 6 launch date of the extended program.

Any new EIDL loan applications will automatic be considered for up to $500,000 to cover 24 months of business, according to the SBA press release.

See: What COVID-19 Has Meant for Small Businesses

Find: 5 Anti-Vaxx Groups Got $850K in PPP Funds; Now Actively Discrediting COVID Vaccines

Additionally, the SBA has extended the deferment period for both Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and EIDL loans through 2022. The first payment for all coronavirus related disaster loans disbursed in 2020 won’t be due until 24 months of loan origination. The first payment for loans issued in 2021 will be due 18 months from the loan origination date.

Taxes and the EIDL Program

Save for Your Future

Typically, forgiven loans qualify as taxable income. However, given the unprecedented circumstances of the pandemic, the Internal Revenue Service has made EIDL Advances and forgiven EIDL funds non-taxable. EIDL advances do not count as part of a businesses gross income, according to IRS notice N 2021-06.

Additionally, the same notice says that business expenses that are normally tax deductible, including rent, payroll and utilities, are still deductible for the 2020 tax year even if those expenses were paid using funds from an EIDL loan or an EIDL advance.

See: How To File Self-Employment Taxes: A Step-By-Step Guide

Find: 3 Smart Ways to Lower Your Taxes if You’re a Freelancer

However, some states may still consider SBA disaster loans as taxable income, so it’s important to consult with a tax professional before filing this year if you are a business owner or independent contractor who received funds from the PPP or EIDL programs.

More from GOBankingRates