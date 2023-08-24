Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Student

Student Loan Payments Restart May Threaten US Housing Market Stability

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Closeup of a "Sale Pending" real estate sign outside a residential single-family house on the market.
hapabapa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

As the United States gears up for the recommencement of student loan payments, concerns about its potential repercussions on the housing market grow more tangible.

Recent findings suggest this shift could disrupt housing dynamics considerably, especially in an economy still grappling with the aftermath of the pandemic.

Declining Home-Purchase Applications: A Prelude?

In a precursor to what might be a broader trend, there has been a notable dip in home-purchase applications. This dip marked the most significant decrease seen in decades, setting alarms ringing about the ripple effect once student loan payments get reinstated.

The Generation Most Affected

A considerable proportion of student loan borrowers fall in the age group of 25-49. This demographic typically marks life’s significant milestones, including setting up new homes, tying the knot, or welcoming new family members. With nearly 30 million people in this age range grappling with the impending return of student loan repayments – especially after an almost four-year-long reprieve – the strains on household finances could be unprecedented.

The Broader Impact on Wealth Accumulation

Homeownership stands as a cornerstone of wealth accumulation for many lower-income households in the US. For a vast majority of families, a home isn’t just a dwelling; it represents their most significant wealth source. A potential decline in homeownership rates, prompted by the resumed student loan payments, could ripple into more extended periods of financial instability for these households.

Save for Your Future

In line with this, a large percentage of experts, in a recent survey, articulated concerns over the negative ramifications on homeownership that could span at least a year. A substantial 40% believe that the impact could linger for three years or more.

Drawing insights from a study by the National Association of Realtors, homeowners who invested in single-family residences typically amass considerable home equity over extended periods, with a significant chunk stemming from home value appreciations. Any impediment to this ownership trend could equate to lost opportunities for wealth creation for millions.

The impending restart of student loan payments might be more than just a return to status quo for borrowers. It’s poised to usher in a series of changes in the housing market. Stakeholders, including potential homeowners, real estate professionals, and policy makers, need to brace for these shifts and explore mitigative strategies to ensure sustained market stability.

More From GOBankingRates

Save for Your Future

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

Related Content

Will Student Loan Debt Force Gen X To Depend on Dubious Social Security?

Student

Will Student Loan Debt Force Gen X To Depend on Dubious Social Security?

August 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans 2023: Biden Administration Issues Warning About Borrowing Money — Are You Affected?

Student

Student Loans 2023: Biden Administration Issues Warning About Borrowing Money -- Are You Affected?

August 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Regret Taking Out $78,644 in Loans — Here’s How I’m Gaining Back Financial Control

Student

I Regret Taking Out $78,644 in Loans -- Here's How I'm Gaining Back Financial Control

August 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: 800K Borrowers Could See Debts Forgiven After Latest Lawsuit Falls Through — Who Qualifies?

Student

Student Loans: 800K Borrowers Could See Debts Forgiven After Latest Lawsuit Falls Through -- Who Qualifies?

August 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Prepare for Your Student Loan Payments Beginning Again in October

Student

How To Prepare for Your Student Loan Payments Beginning Again in October

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Common Student Loan Decision Could Jeopardize Your Retirement

Student

This Common Student Loan Decision Could Jeopardize Your Retirement

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

There’s Some Good News If You Expect To Struggle When Student Loan Payments Resume

Student

There's Some Good News If You Expect To Struggle When Student Loan Payments Resume

August 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden’s Income-Driven Plan is Taking Applications — Here’s How to Apply

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden's Income-Driven Plan is Taking Applications -- Here's How to Apply

August 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Can Moving Abroad Help You Pay Off Student Loans Faster?

Student

Can Moving Abroad Help You Pay Off Student Loans Faster?

August 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: 35 Remote Work Companies That Will Help You Pay Off Your Debt

Student

Student Loans: 35 Remote Work Companies That Will Help You Pay Off Your Debt

August 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why Dave Ramsey Advises Against Student Loan Income-Driven Repayment Plans

Student

Why Dave Ramsey Advises Against Student Loan Income-Driven Repayment Plans

August 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden’s Latest Debt Cancellation Plan Under Attack — What a Lawsuit Could Mean

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden's Latest Debt Cancellation Plan Under Attack -- What a Lawsuit Could Mean

August 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: How the Supreme Court’s Decision Affects Your Retirement

Student

Student Loans: How the Supreme Court's Decision Affects Your Retirement

August 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Who Should Cosign Student Loans, According to Experts

Student

Who Should Cosign Student Loans, According to Experts

August 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: Americans Are Trying These Extreme Measures to Afford Payments — Here’s What Experts Say to Do Instead

Student

Student Loans: Americans Are Trying These Extreme Measures to Afford Payments -- Here's What Experts Say to Do Instead

August 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans 2023: 5 Money Missteps To Avoid When Payments Resume

Student

Student Loans 2023: 5 Money Missteps To Avoid When Payments Resume

August 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!