Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Student

Student Loans: 9 Ways To Keep From Falling Behind on Loan Payments

4 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Student Debt Concept In The United States With Borrowed Money With The American Flag.
Darren415 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

About 43 million federal student loan borrowers will soon have to resume payments following a three-and-a-half year payment pause that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly half could fall so far behind on their loan payments that they end up in delinquency, according to a new survey from Credit Karma.

The survey of 2,059 U.S. adults, conducted in July 2023 and released on Aug. 10, found that 45% of federal student loan borrowers expect to go delinquent on their payments once the pause ends in October. More than half (53%) say they are already struggling to pay other bills such as auto loans, mortgages and credit cards. A similar percentage (56%) say they will need to choose between making their student loan payments or paying for necessities.

Many of these borrowers thought they might get relief through the Biden administration’s federal student loan forgiveness plan, which would have canceled up to $20,000 in debt per borrower. But that plan was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this summer.

A separate survey of 1,000 student loan borrowers from Rocket Loans found that more than 38% of respondents would have qualified for $10,000 in loan forgiveness under the Biden plan, while 49.3% would’ve qualified for $20,000.

Save for Your Future

With debt relief no longer an option, the vast majority of respondents in the Credit Karma survey (90%) say they’ll need to make changes to afford their loan payments. Here are nine ways to keep from falling behind once payments resume.

  1. Decrease discretionary spending: About half of survey respondents said they will need to cut back on expenses such as subscriptions and dining out to afford their monthly loan payments.
  2. Earn extra income: About four in 10 federal student loan borrowers plan to get a side gig or pursue some other form of extra income to keep from falling behind.
  3. Apply for a loan deferment: With deferments, payments are paused for periods of up to several years and are granted under special circumstances such as economic hardship or unemployment. In most cases, the interest owed will continue to accrue, according to USA.gov, though you might also find options where the interest is paused as well.
  4. Seek forbearance: This is similar to a deferment in that your payments are suspended for a set period of time, but with a forbearance the interest always continues to accrue.
  5. Apply for an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan: These are available from the U.S. Department of Education and are based on how much money you earn. Under an IDR plan, payments might be as low as $0 per month, according to Federal Student Aid.
  6. Refinance your loan: Consolidating your student loans can help you better manage your debt and might also extend the duration of your loan and/or lower your interest rate, which can reduce your monthly payment, according to Discover. If you don’t have good credit, however, refinancing your loan now might lead to higher interest because interest rates in general have been on the rise.
  7. Borrower Defense to Repayment: This is available if you have a direct loan and have either been misled by your school or the school was found to have violated state laws. In both cases, you’ll need to prove that this caused you financial harm.
  8. Public Service Loan Forgiveness: If you work full-time for a government or not-for-profit organization, you might qualify for forgiveness of the entire remaining balance of your direct loans after you’ve made 120 qualifying payments. To benefit from PSLF, you must repay your federal student loans under an IDR plan.
  9. Teacher Loan Forgiveness: You might be eligible to have up to $17,500 in student debt cancelled if you teach full-time for five complete and consecutive academic years in certain elementary or secondary schools or educational service agencies that serve low-income families. You must also meet certain other qualifications.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

This Common Student Loan Decision Could Jeopardize Your Retirement

Student

This Common Student Loan Decision Could Jeopardize Your Retirement

August 14, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

There’s Some Good News If You Expect To Struggle When Student Loan Payments Resume

Student

There's Some Good News If You Expect To Struggle When Student Loan Payments Resume

August 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden’s Income-Driven Plan is Taking Applications — Here’s How to Apply

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden's Income-Driven Plan is Taking Applications -- Here's How to Apply

August 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Can Moving Abroad Help You Pay Off Student Loans Faster?

Student

Can Moving Abroad Help You Pay Off Student Loans Faster?

August 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: 35 Remote Work Companies That Will Help You Pay Off Your Debt

Student

Student Loans: 35 Remote Work Companies That Will Help You Pay Off Your Debt

August 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Why Dave Ramsey Advises Against Student Loan Income-Driven Repayment Plans

Student

Why Dave Ramsey Advises Against Student Loan Income-Driven Repayment Plans

August 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden’s Latest Debt Cancellation Plan Under Attack — What a Lawsuit Could Mean

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden's Latest Debt Cancellation Plan Under Attack -- What a Lawsuit Could Mean

August 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: How the Supreme Court’s Decision Affects Your Retirement

Student

Student Loans: How the Supreme Court's Decision Affects Your Retirement

August 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Who Should Cosign Student Loans, According to Experts

Student

Who Should Cosign Student Loans, According to Experts

August 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: Americans Are Trying These Extreme Measures to Afford Payments — Here’s What Experts Say to Do Instead

Student

Student Loans: Americans Are Trying These Extreme Measures to Afford Payments -- Here's What Experts Say to Do Instead

August 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Student Loans 2023: 5 Money Missteps To Avoid When Payments Resume

Student

Student Loans 2023: 5 Money Missteps To Avoid When Payments Resume

August 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Supreme Court Gives Clues as to How Student Loan Forgiveness Will Shake Out — 2 Legal Questions Are Key

Student

Supreme Court Gives Clues as to How Student Loan Forgiveness Will Shake Out -- 2 Legal Questions Are Key

August 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Borrowers Share 7 Tips and Shortcuts They Used To Pay Down Their Debt

Student

Student Loan Borrowers Share 7 Tips and Shortcuts They Used To Pay Down Their Debt

July 31, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Relief: Interest Could Drop to 0% If New Bill Passes

Student

Student Loan Relief: Interest Could Drop to 0% If New Bill Passes

August 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: Do These 3 Things Now To Be Prepared for Student Loan Payments To Resume in the Fall

Student

Jaspreet Singh: Do These 3 Things Now To Be Prepared for Student Loan Payments To Resume in the Fall

July 31, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Barbara Ginty: Here’s Exactly How You Should Prioritize Student Loan Payments With Your Other Financial Needs and Goals

Student

Barbara Ginty: Here's Exactly How You Should Prioritize Student Loan Payments With Your Other Financial Needs and Goals

July 31, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!