5 Things You Might Not Know About Moderna

For the average person, the first time the biotech startup Moderna landed on their radar was within the last year, as the company became a leading contender in the production of COVID-19 vaccines. In November 2020, the results of clinical trials revealed that the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective in Phase 3 trials and vaccine rollout for older adults began in December. Moderna focuses primarily on messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics. mRNA transports genetic information from DNA to other parts of the cell, making it the perfect modality to deliver anything from vaccines to drugs into the body at a highly efficient level, according to Biospace.

Though Moderna has become as notable as much older companies like Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson that are also making COVID-19 vaccines, Moderna is relatively young, having started up in 2015.

In less than seven years, the biotech company has put itself on the map and will continue to be a player in the vaccine game into the future. Here are five facts about the company you may not know.