The 63rd Grammy Awards take place on March 14, honoring this year’s top musical artists. These stars shine bright, but many of their predecessors have set the bar high in terms of album sales.

Winning a Grammy is a huge career achievement, but so is selling tens — or hundreds — of millions of albums. Over the past several decades, only a relatively small group of musicians have made it into this elite club, showcasing just how difficult it is to gain entry.

GOBankingRates conducted a study to find out which Grammy winners are the bestselling artists of all time — and some names might surprise you.

Drumroll please — here are the 30 bestselling Grammy winners of all time.