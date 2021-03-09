Bestselling Grammy Winners of All TimeFind out which of your favorite artists made the list.
The 63rd Grammy Awards take place on March 14, honoring this year’s top musical artists. These stars shine bright, but many of their predecessors have set the bar high in terms of album sales.
Read: Taylor Swift and 24 More of the Richest Musicians
Winning a Grammy is a huge career achievement, but so is selling tens — or hundreds — of millions of albums. Over the past several decades, only a relatively small group of musicians have made it into this elite club, showcasing just how difficult it is to gain entry.
GOBankingRates conducted a study to find out which Grammy winners are the bestselling artists of all time — and some names might surprise you.
Drumroll please — here are the 30 bestselling Grammy winners of all time.
30. Taylor Swift
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 46 million
- Grammy wins: 10
- Grammy nominations: 41
She’s all grown up now, but Taylor Swift landed her first Top 40 hit “Tim McGraw” — a song from her 2006 eponymous album — when she was just 16 years old.
28. (tie) Eminem
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 46.5 million
- Grammy wins: 15
- Grammy nominations: 44
Otherwise known as Marshall Mathers III, Eminem landed his first No. 1 hit in 2002 with “Lose Yourself,” a track from the “8 Mile” soundtrack.
28. (tie) Alabama
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 46.5 million
- Grammy wins: 2
- Grammy nominations: 13
Composed of cousins Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook, Alabama has scored 21 No. 1 hits since they started rocking the country music scene 40 years ago.
More: 25 Singers Who Left Their Bands and Still Rake In Cash
27. Kenny Rogers
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 47.5 million
- Grammy wins: 3
- Grammy nominations: 19
Country music superstar Kenny Rogers enjoyed an illustrious career that spanned more than six decades. Known for hits like “The Gambler,” “Islands in the Stream” and “Lucille,” he passed away on March 20, 2020.
Read: 8 of the Most Notorious Music Rights Battles of All Time
25. (tie) Shania Twain
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 48 million
- Grammy wins: 5
- Grammy nominations: 18
Canadian crooner Shania Twain is best known for hits like “Any Man of Mine,” “You’re Still the One” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” Originally a country star, her successful crossover to pop charts has been credited for paving the way for the next generation of artists who don’t necessarily fit into a genre-specific box — i.e., Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris.
25. (tie) Kenny G
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 48 million
- Grammy wins: 1
- Grammy nominations: 17
Likely the world’s most famous saxophone player, Kenny G won his sole Grammy in 1993 for best instrumental composition on his song “Forever in Love.”
Find Out: Concerts and 21 Other Everyday Things Wiped Out by COVID-19
24. Neil Diamond
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 49.5 million
- Grammy wins: 1
- Grammy nominations: 13
He’s been churning out hits for decades, but Neil Diamond is probably best known for his 1969 classic “Sweet Caroline.”
23. Celine Dion
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 50 million
- Grammy wins: 5
- Grammy nominations: 16
She has too many hits to count, but Canadian superstar Celine Dion is the powerful voice behind songs like “The Power of Love,” “Because You Loved Me” and “My Heart Will Go On.”
22. U2
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 51 million
- Grammy wins: 22
- Grammy nominations: 46
They formed U2 as teenagers in the ‘70s, and Irish rockers Bono, Larry Mullen Jr., Adam Clayton and The Edge are still going strong. Some of their top hits include “With or Without You,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “Desire.”
21. Fleetwood Mac
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 54.5 million
- Grammy wins: 2
- Grammy nominations: 7
Established in London more than 50 years ago — 1967 to be exact — Fleetwood Mac’s current members include Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie and Stevie Nicks. Two of the group’s albums — “Fleetwood Mac” and “Rumours” — have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
Find Out: 28 of the Highest-Grossing Concert Tours of All Time
20. Van Halen
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 56.5 million
- Grammy wins: 1
- Grammy nominations: 3
Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, Van Halen formed in the late ‘70s and consisted of Eddie Van Halen, Michael Anthony, Alex Van Halen, David Lee Roth and Sammy Hager. Sadly, Eddie Van Halen passed away on Oct. 6, 2020.
19. Whitney Houston
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 60 million
- Grammy wins: 6
- Grammy nominations: 25
Iconic singer Whitney Houston scored 11 No. 1 hits, including “I Will Always Love You,” “How Will I Know” and “I’m Your Baby Tonight.” Tragically, she passed away on Feb. 11, 2012.
Read: How Much Money Artists Could Lose If They Cancel Tours (Again) in 2021
18. Metallica
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 63 million
- Grammy wins: 8
- Grammy nominations: 18
Rocking out since 1981, Metallica consists of Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, Robert Trujillo and Lars Ulrich. The group has six No. 1 albums, including “Metallica,” “Load” and “ReLoad.”
17. Madonna
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 64.5 million
- Grammy wins: 7
- Grammy nominations: 28
In a league of her own, Madonna is a pop idol who will never go out of style. Some of her most notorious hits include “Like a Virgin,” “Material Girl” and “Papa Don’t Preach.”
Find Out: Successful People Who’ve Worked at Popular Restaurant Chains
16. Bruce Springsteen
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 65.5 million
- Grammy wins: 20
- Grammy nominations: 50
Affectionally referred to as “the Boss” by fans, Bruce Springsteen has 11 No. 1 albums, including “Born in the U.S.A.,” “The River” and “High Hopes.”
More: 30 Celebrities Making Serious Dough in the Food Industry
13. (tie) The Rolling Stones
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 66.5 million
- Grammy wins: 3
- Grammy nominations: 12
Established in 1962, British rockers Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood are true music legends. Some of their top hits include “Out of Our Heads,” “Tattoo You” and “Goats Head Soup.”
Read: Quiz: Who’s Richer — This Celebrity or Their Famous Parent?
13. (tie) Mariah Carey
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 66.5 million
- Grammy wins: 5
- Grammy nominations: 34
Pop icon Mariah Carey has scored 19 No. 1 hits, including “We Belong Together, “Always Be My Baby” and “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”
See: 24 Celebrities Who Tried and Failed To Start New Careers
13. (tie) Aerosmith
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 66.5 million
- Grammy wins: 4
- Grammy nominations: 14
Established in 1970, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton and Joey Cramer are Aerosmith. Still touring, some of their most celebrated songs include “Janie’s Got a Gun,” “Livin’ On the Edge,” “Crazy” and “Pink.”
Find Out: Betty White, Cher and 48 More of the Richest Stars Over 70
12. Barbra Streisand
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 68.5 million
- Grammy wins: 8
- Grammy nominations: 46
The only recording artist or group to achieve No. 1 albums in six consecutive decades, Barbra Streisand is an absolute legend. She’s also won two Oscars and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2015.
More: 15 Famous People Who Came Out of Retirement and Made a Fortune
11. George Strait
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 69 million
- Grammy wins: 1
- Grammy nominations: 16
Known as the “King of Country Music,” George Strait has scored 60 No. 1 singles during his more than 30-year career. He won the Grammy for best country album in 2008 for “Troubadour.”
Read: The 20 Industries That Will Never Be the Same After the Coronavirus
9. (tie) Pink Floyd
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 75 million
- Grammy wins: 1
- Grammy nominations: 4
Formed in the early ‘60s by British teenagers Roger ‘Syd’ Barrett, Roger Waters and David Gilmour, Pink Floyd is one of the most iconic rock bands in history. The group won the Grammy for best rock instrumental performance in 1994 for their song “Marooned.”
9. (tie) AC/DC
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 75 million
- Grammy wins: 1
- Grammy nominations: 7
In 2009, AC/DC won their sole Grammy in 2009 for best hard rock performance for the song “War Machine.” Members have come and gone throughout the years, but in 2020, the group announced Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd would return for a reunion alongside Angus Young and Stevie Young.
Find Out: Rich People Who Live Like an Average Joe
8. Elton John
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 79 million
- Grammy wins: 5
- Grammy nominations: 34
One of the most iconic artists of all time, Elton John released his self-titled debut album in 1970. Some of his greatest hits include “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going To Be a Long Time)” and “Crocodile Rock.”
7. Billy Joel
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 84.5 million
- Grammy wins: 5
- Grammy nominations: 23
Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1999, Billy Joel’s talent is second-to-none. Known for hits like “Uptown Girl” and “Piano Man,” he won the Grammy Legend Award in 1991.
More: 52 Celebrities Making the Largest Donations to the Coronavirus Causes
6. Michael Jackson
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 85 million
- Grammy wins: 13
- Grammy nominations: 38
He rose to fame as a child in his family’s band the Jackson Five, and Michael Jackson later found massive success as a solo artist. He passed away on June 25, 2009, with a slew of hits to his name, including “Billie Jean,” “Rock With You” and “Beat It.”
5. Led Zeppelin
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 111.5 million
- Grammy wins: 1
- Grammy nominations: 3
In the late ‘60s, Jimmy Page, Peter Grant, John Bonham and John Paul Jones brought Led Zeppelin to life in a London basement. The “Stairway to Heaven” rockers won the Grammy for best rock album in 2013 for “Celebration Day.”
See: 30 of the Richest Stars You Might Not Know Are Immigrants
4. Eagles
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 120 million
- Grammy wins: 6
- Grammy nominations: 18
Founded in 1971, the Eagles are Don Henley, Bernie Leadon, Randy Meisner, Don Felder, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Glenn Frey — who passed away on Jan. 18, 2016. The group is known for classic hits like “Take It Easy,” “Hotel California” and “Lyin’ Eyes.”
Find Out: Ariana Grande, Drake and Other Child Actors Who Went on to Make Millions in Music
3. Elvis Presley
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 139 million
- Grammy wins: 3
- Grammy nominations: 14
The King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley won the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1971. He passed away on Aug. 16, 1977, after creating countless hits like “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Blue Suede Shoes” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”
2. Garth Brooks
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 157 million
- Grammy wins: 2
- Grammy nominations: 14
The top-selling solo artist in U.S. history, Garth Brooks is known for songs like “The Thunder Rolls,” “Friends in Low Places” and “Ain’t Goin’ Down Till the Sun Comes Up.”
1. The Beatles
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 183 million
- Grammy wins: 7
- Grammy nominations: 23
In 1960, George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr formed the Beatles and the rest is history. Some of the group’s most notorious hits include “Let It Be,” “I Wanna Hold Your Hand” and “A Hard Day’s Night.”
More From GOBankingRates
- If You Get a Stimulus Check, How Will You Use It? Take Our Poll
- How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State
- 37 Life Hacks That Will Save You Money
- 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at data from the Recording Industry of America (RIAA) to find the bestselling artists of all time. GOBankingRates then cross referenced the RIAA’s highest-selling artists with the Recording Academy’s database of Grammy winners to find which bestselling artists had at least one Grammy win.
For each artist included, GOBankingRates found: (1) total certified units sold as sourced from the RIAA; (2) number of Grammy wins; and (3) Grammy nominations. All data was collected on and up to date as of Feb. 18, 2021.
About the Author
Laura Woods
Laura Woods is a freelance writer with more than 10 years of experience. She specializes in a variety of topics, including marketing, personal finance, entertainment and lifestyle.
Her work has been featured on dozens of sites, including HuffPost, CNBC, Business Insider, Nasdaq, MSN, Yahoo, Fortune, Inc., Entrepreneur and POPSUGAR. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from Robert Morris University.
View All
The 63rd Grammy Awards take place on March 14, honoring this year’s top musical artists. These stars shine bright, but many of their predecessors have set the bar high in terms of album sales.
Read: Taylor Swift and 24 More of the Richest Musicians
Winning a Grammy is a huge career achievement, but so is selling tens — or hundreds — of millions of albums. Over the past several decades, only a relatively small group of musicians have made it into this elite club, showcasing just how difficult it is to gain entry.
GOBankingRates conducted a study to find out which Grammy winners are the bestselling artists of all time — and some names might surprise you.
Drumroll please — here are the 30 bestselling Grammy winners of all time.
30. Taylor Swift
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 46 million
- Grammy wins: 10
- Grammy nominations: 41
She’s all grown up now, but Taylor Swift landed her first Top 40 hit “Tim McGraw” — a song from her 2006 eponymous album — when she was just 16 years old.
28. (tie) Eminem
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 46.5 million
- Grammy wins: 15
- Grammy nominations: 44
Otherwise known as Marshall Mathers III, Eminem landed his first No. 1 hit in 2002 with “Lose Yourself,” a track from the “8 Mile” soundtrack.
28. (tie) Alabama
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 46.5 million
- Grammy wins: 2
- Grammy nominations: 13
Composed of cousins Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook, Alabama has scored 21 No. 1 hits since they started rocking the country music scene 40 years ago.
More: 25 Singers Who Left Their Bands and Still Rake In Cash
27. Kenny Rogers
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 47.5 million
- Grammy wins: 3
- Grammy nominations: 19
Country music superstar Kenny Rogers enjoyed an illustrious career that spanned more than six decades. Known for hits like “The Gambler,” “Islands in the Stream” and “Lucille,” he passed away on March 20, 2020.
Read: 8 of the Most Notorious Music Rights Battles of All Time
25. (tie) Shania Twain
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 48 million
- Grammy wins: 5
- Grammy nominations: 18
Canadian crooner Shania Twain is best known for hits like “Any Man of Mine,” “You’re Still the One” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” Originally a country star, her successful crossover to pop charts has been credited for paving the way for the next generation of artists who don’t necessarily fit into a genre-specific box — i.e., Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris.
25. (tie) Kenny G
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 48 million
- Grammy wins: 1
- Grammy nominations: 17
Likely the world’s most famous saxophone player, Kenny G won his sole Grammy in 1993 for best instrumental composition on his song “Forever in Love.”
Find Out: Concerts and 21 Other Everyday Things Wiped Out by COVID-19
24. Neil Diamond
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 49.5 million
- Grammy wins: 1
- Grammy nominations: 13
He’s been churning out hits for decades, but Neil Diamond is probably best known for his 1969 classic “Sweet Caroline.”
23. Celine Dion
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 50 million
- Grammy wins: 5
- Grammy nominations: 16
She has too many hits to count, but Canadian superstar Celine Dion is the powerful voice behind songs like “The Power of Love,” “Because You Loved Me” and “My Heart Will Go On.”
22. U2
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 51 million
- Grammy wins: 22
- Grammy nominations: 46
They formed U2 as teenagers in the ‘70s, and Irish rockers Bono, Larry Mullen Jr., Adam Clayton and The Edge are still going strong. Some of their top hits include “With or Without You,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “Desire.”
21. Fleetwood Mac
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 54.5 million
- Grammy wins: 2
- Grammy nominations: 7
Established in London more than 50 years ago — 1967 to be exact — Fleetwood Mac’s current members include Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie and Stevie Nicks. Two of the group’s albums — “Fleetwood Mac” and “Rumours” — have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
Find Out: 28 of the Highest-Grossing Concert Tours of All Time
20. Van Halen
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 56.5 million
- Grammy wins: 1
- Grammy nominations: 3
Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, Van Halen formed in the late ‘70s and consisted of Eddie Van Halen, Michael Anthony, Alex Van Halen, David Lee Roth and Sammy Hager. Sadly, Eddie Van Halen passed away on Oct. 6, 2020.
19. Whitney Houston
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 60 million
- Grammy wins: 6
- Grammy nominations: 25
Iconic singer Whitney Houston scored 11 No. 1 hits, including “I Will Always Love You,” “How Will I Know” and “I’m Your Baby Tonight.” Tragically, she passed away on Feb. 11, 2012.
Read: How Much Money Artists Could Lose If They Cancel Tours (Again) in 2021
18. Metallica
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 63 million
- Grammy wins: 8
- Grammy nominations: 18
Rocking out since 1981, Metallica consists of Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, Robert Trujillo and Lars Ulrich. The group has six No. 1 albums, including “Metallica,” “Load” and “ReLoad.”
17. Madonna
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 64.5 million
- Grammy wins: 7
- Grammy nominations: 28
In a league of her own, Madonna is a pop idol who will never go out of style. Some of her most notorious hits include “Like a Virgin,” “Material Girl” and “Papa Don’t Preach.”
Find Out: Successful People Who’ve Worked at Popular Restaurant Chains
16. Bruce Springsteen
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 65.5 million
- Grammy wins: 20
- Grammy nominations: 50
Affectionally referred to as “the Boss” by fans, Bruce Springsteen has 11 No. 1 albums, including “Born in the U.S.A.,” “The River” and “High Hopes.”
More: 30 Celebrities Making Serious Dough in the Food Industry
13. (tie) The Rolling Stones
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 66.5 million
- Grammy wins: 3
- Grammy nominations: 12
Established in 1962, British rockers Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood are true music legends. Some of their top hits include “Out of Our Heads,” “Tattoo You” and “Goats Head Soup.”
Read: Quiz: Who’s Richer — This Celebrity or Their Famous Parent?
13. (tie) Mariah Carey
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 66.5 million
- Grammy wins: 5
- Grammy nominations: 34
Pop icon Mariah Carey has scored 19 No. 1 hits, including “We Belong Together, “Always Be My Baby” and “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”
See: 24 Celebrities Who Tried and Failed To Start New Careers
13. (tie) Aerosmith
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 66.5 million
- Grammy wins: 4
- Grammy nominations: 14
Established in 1970, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton and Joey Cramer are Aerosmith. Still touring, some of their most celebrated songs include “Janie’s Got a Gun,” “Livin’ On the Edge,” “Crazy” and “Pink.”
Find Out: Betty White, Cher and 48 More of the Richest Stars Over 70
12. Barbra Streisand
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 68.5 million
- Grammy wins: 8
- Grammy nominations: 46
The only recording artist or group to achieve No. 1 albums in six consecutive decades, Barbra Streisand is an absolute legend. She’s also won two Oscars and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2015.
More: 15 Famous People Who Came Out of Retirement and Made a Fortune
11. George Strait
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 69 million
- Grammy wins: 1
- Grammy nominations: 16
Known as the “King of Country Music,” George Strait has scored 60 No. 1 singles during his more than 30-year career. He won the Grammy for best country album in 2008 for “Troubadour.”
Read: The 20 Industries That Will Never Be the Same After the Coronavirus
9. (tie) Pink Floyd
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 75 million
- Grammy wins: 1
- Grammy nominations: 4
Formed in the early ‘60s by British teenagers Roger ‘Syd’ Barrett, Roger Waters and David Gilmour, Pink Floyd is one of the most iconic rock bands in history. The group won the Grammy for best rock instrumental performance in 1994 for their song “Marooned.”
9. (tie) AC/DC
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 75 million
- Grammy wins: 1
- Grammy nominations: 7
In 2009, AC/DC won their sole Grammy in 2009 for best hard rock performance for the song “War Machine.” Members have come and gone throughout the years, but in 2020, the group announced Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd would return for a reunion alongside Angus Young and Stevie Young.
Find Out: Rich People Who Live Like an Average Joe
8. Elton John
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 79 million
- Grammy wins: 5
- Grammy nominations: 34
One of the most iconic artists of all time, Elton John released his self-titled debut album in 1970. Some of his greatest hits include “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going To Be a Long Time)” and “Crocodile Rock.”
7. Billy Joel
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 84.5 million
- Grammy wins: 5
- Grammy nominations: 23
Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1999, Billy Joel’s talent is second-to-none. Known for hits like “Uptown Girl” and “Piano Man,” he won the Grammy Legend Award in 1991.
More: 52 Celebrities Making the Largest Donations to the Coronavirus Causes
6. Michael Jackson
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 85 million
- Grammy wins: 13
- Grammy nominations: 38
He rose to fame as a child in his family’s band the Jackson Five, and Michael Jackson later found massive success as a solo artist. He passed away on June 25, 2009, with a slew of hits to his name, including “Billie Jean,” “Rock With You” and “Beat It.”
5. Led Zeppelin
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 111.5 million
- Grammy wins: 1
- Grammy nominations: 3
In the late ‘60s, Jimmy Page, Peter Grant, John Bonham and John Paul Jones brought Led Zeppelin to life in a London basement. The “Stairway to Heaven” rockers won the Grammy for best rock album in 2013 for “Celebration Day.”
See: 30 of the Richest Stars You Might Not Know Are Immigrants
4. Eagles
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 120 million
- Grammy wins: 6
- Grammy nominations: 18
Founded in 1971, the Eagles are Don Henley, Bernie Leadon, Randy Meisner, Don Felder, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Glenn Frey — who passed away on Jan. 18, 2016. The group is known for classic hits like “Take It Easy,” “Hotel California” and “Lyin’ Eyes.”
Find Out: Ariana Grande, Drake and Other Child Actors Who Went on to Make Millions in Music
3. Elvis Presley
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 139 million
- Grammy wins: 3
- Grammy nominations: 14
The King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley won the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1971. He passed away on Aug. 16, 1977, after creating countless hits like “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Blue Suede Shoes” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”
2. Garth Brooks
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 157 million
- Grammy wins: 2
- Grammy nominations: 14
The top-selling solo artist in U.S. history, Garth Brooks is known for songs like “The Thunder Rolls,” “Friends in Low Places” and “Ain’t Goin’ Down Till the Sun Comes Up.”
1. The Beatles
- Certified units sold (RIAA): 183 million
- Grammy wins: 7
- Grammy nominations: 23
In 1960, George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr formed the Beatles and the rest is history. Some of the group’s most notorious hits include “Let It Be,” “I Wanna Hold Your Hand” and “A Hard Day’s Night.”
More From GOBankingRates
- If You Get a Stimulus Check, How Will You Use It? Take Our Poll
- How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State
- 37 Life Hacks That Will Save You Money
- 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at data from the Recording Industry of America (RIAA) to find the bestselling artists of all time. GOBankingRates then cross referenced the RIAA’s highest-selling artists with the Recording Academy’s database of Grammy winners to find which bestselling artists had at least one Grammy win.
For each artist included, GOBankingRates found: (1) total certified units sold as sourced from the RIAA; (2) number of Grammy wins; and (3) Grammy nominations. All data was collected on and up to date as of Feb. 18, 2021.
About the Author
Laura Woods
Laura Woods is a freelance writer with more than 10 years of experience. She specializes in a variety of topics, including marketing, personal finance, entertainment and lifestyle.
Her work has been featured on dozens of sites, including HuffPost, CNBC, Business Insider, Nasdaq, MSN, Yahoo, Fortune, Inc., Entrepreneur and POPSUGAR. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from Robert Morris University.