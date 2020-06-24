Wirecard’s $2B Fraud and 22 More Shocking Money Scandals

The amount of legal leeway the rich and powerful have in terms of making huge sums of money is already impressive. In spite of this, plenty of people living in the lap of luxury come to the conclusion that their legal earnings are just not enough, so they start cutting corners — much like Xerox did and, most recently, Wirecard. Even in the world of publicly traded companies where earnings are reported in detail every three months, a little bit of now-you-see-it, now-you-don’t magic on the part of company accountants can still manage to slip by regulators and investors.

This can also backfire in a big way. Particularly when the accounting shenanigans of a failing company that can no longer cover up its crimes end up getting exposed. And when the rubber hits the road, some of the biggest corporate criminals have ultimately managed to fabricate billions of dollars and get away with it for years.

Here’s a closer look at some of the biggest money scandals from corporations over the last century.