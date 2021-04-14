The Biggest Money Scams of All Time

11. LuLaRoe, the Multi-Level Marketing Company Pyramid Scheme

A multi-level marketing company famous for its one-size “butter” leggings and dazzling prints, LuLaRoe is now embroiled in a billion-dollar lawsuit.

Founded in 2012 by DeAnne Stidham, then a single mother with seven children, LulaLaRoe saw sales reach $2 billion in 2017. Critics, however, allege that the women’s clothing supplier engages in dishonest practices with its sales force, many of whom are mothers who work out of the house.

Although the company dubs itself “a place where lives are being blessed and dreams achieved through love, purpose, confidence, trust and growth,” a recent $1 billion lawsuit alleges that LuLaRoe is a pyramid scheme that encourages sellers to buy excess merchandise by racking up credit and even selling their breast milk. According to a November 2017 Fortune article, new salespeople are pushed to spend between $4,925 and $9,000 on onboarding packages and invest their earnings back into the business. The lawsuit also claims that sellers are told to “recoup their investments through retail sales and recruitment.”

The Corona, Calif.-based clothing company is no stranger to legal action. In February 2017, Pennsylvania plaintiffs filed a suit claiming the business collected sales tax from customers in states that don’t have a sales tax. And in March California customers filed a class action suit alleging that the retailer deliberately sold faulty leggings and other apparel.

LuLaRoe has yet to have its day in court, but according to CBS News, the Better Business Bureau has already awarded the clothing company an “F” grade for neglecting to address consumer complaints.

