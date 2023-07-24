Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

How Billionaires Musk and Bezos’ $120M Rivalry Over ‘Affordable, High-Performance’ Internet Satellites Could Be Your Financial Gain

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Mandatory Credit: Photo by ROMUALD MEIGNEUX/SIPA/Shutterstock (13972729z)Conference by Elon Musk at Viva technology startups and innovation fair 2023.
ROMUALD MEIGNEUX/SIPA/Shutterstock / ROMUALD MEIGNEUX/SIPA/Shutterstock

Amazon executives recently announced that the company will invest $120 million into a new satellite processing facility for its Project Kuiper program at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Project Kuiper is a planned constellation network of over 3,200 satellites in low-Earth orbit that will provide “fast, affordable broadband to unserved and underserved communities around the world,” similar to Elon Musk’s Starlink.

According to a company statement released on July 21, the space will be used to prepare and integrate Kuiper satellites with rockets from Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance. This stems from a partnership with Space Florida’s Spaceport Improvement Program, a matching investment initiative to boost spaceport infrastructure. This is one of several investments by Amazon to drive innovation and job growth in the state of Florida.

“We have an ambitious plan to begin Project Kuiper’s full-scale production launches and early customer pilots next year, and this new facility will play a critical role in helping us deliver on that timeline,” said Steve Metayer, vice president of Kuiper Production Operations, per TheStreet.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Project Kuiper will begin satellite production at a manufacturing facility in Kirkland, Washington, by the end of the year. The new facility in Florida will receive satellite shipments and conduct final preparations ahead of launches. In addition to the $120 million investment in new construction and equipment, Amazon is creating 50 new jobs on the Space Coast.

Amazon will begin production launches and early enterprise customer pilots in 2024.

The company revealed images of Kuiper’s terminals in three sizes at the Satellite 2023 conference in Washington, and it expects to manufacture the standard terminal for less than $400 each, PC Magazine reported. The same terminal is smaller and lighter than Starlink’s current receiver, and PC Magazine noted that — unless there’s a significant markup — it should undercut Starlink’s $599 price.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Make Over $100K With These Jobs No One Wants — If You Can Handle the Downsides

Money

Make Over $100K With These Jobs No One Wants -- If You Can Handle the Downsides

July 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How To Tell If a Side Gig Is Worth It (Before It Costs You Money)

Side Gigs

How To Tell If a Side Gig Is Worth It (Before It Costs You Money)

July 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Money Expert Robert Kiyosaki Says You Shouldn’t Work for Money — Work for This Instead

Wealth

Money Expert Robert Kiyosaki Says You Shouldn't Work for Money -- Work for This Instead

July 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Happy Meal Toys and 4 Other Unexpected Collectibles Worth Big Money

Money

Happy Meal Toys and 4 Other Unexpected Collectibles Worth Big Money

July 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Coin Flipping: 6 Valuable Dimes and How To Spot Them — Is One Worth Close to $4 Million?

Wealth

Coin Flipping: 6 Valuable Dimes and How To Spot Them -- Is One Worth Close to $4 Million?

July 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Baby Boomers Have $75 Trillion in Net Worth: Will Generational Wealth Keep the Economy From Crashing?

Wealth

Baby Boomers Have $75 Trillion in Net Worth: Will Generational Wealth Keep the Economy From Crashing?

July 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Remote Jobs That Anyone Can Do

Money

10 Remote Jobs That Anyone Can Do

July 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Small Changes To Stay On Track With Your Savings Goals

Money

10 Small Changes To Stay On Track With Your Savings Goals

July 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Ways To Make Money With AI That Financial Advisors Would Approve

Money

9 Ways To Make Money With AI That Financial Advisors Would Approve

July 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Insurance Companies Are Dumping Florida and California — Here’s What to do About It

Money

Insurance Companies Are Dumping Florida and California -- Here's What to do About It

July 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times

Money

How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times

July 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Most Stressful Jobs with Not Enough Pay

Money

9 Most Stressful Jobs with Not Enough Pay

July 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Best Side Gigs for People on the East Coast

Side Gigs

8 Best Side Gigs for People on the East Coast

July 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Can the Fed Tame Inflation to 2% Without Triggering a Recession?

Money

Can the Fed Tame Inflation to 2% Without Triggering a Recession?

July 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How You Can Make Up To $100,000 From ‘Coin Roll Hunting’: Here Are 5 Tips for Making Money From This Hobby

Wealth

How You Can Make Up To $100,000 From 'Coin Roll Hunting': Here Are 5 Tips for Making Money From This Hobby

July 23, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

11 Best ChatGPT Plugins To Use for Making Money

Money

11 Best ChatGPT Plugins To Use for Making Money

July 23, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!