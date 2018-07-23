How Much Is Apple Worth?

Apple is one of the world’s largest companies. Although it fell from fourth place in 2020 to sixth on the 2021 Fortune Global 500 list, it is arguably the most well-known technology brand. In August 2020, Apple became the second company in the world to hit the $2 trillion value mark, behind Saudi Arabia’s Aramco.

Released on Oct. 28, Apple’s fourth-quarter earnings results failed to meet analysts’ expectations, but they set a September quarter record at $83.4 billion, up 29% compared to the same quarter last year. In addition, the Services and Mac divisions reached new all-time highs, Apple reported in a statement. These impressive results are just a piece of the puzzle in terms of evaluating Apple’s worth, however.

To see how much Apple is worth, take a look at this snapshot of the company’s current state, along with a discussion of the company’s history, value and future outlook.

Apple: Company Snapshot Headquarters Cupertino, California Year Founded 1976 Founders Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak CEO Tim Cook

How Much Is Apple Worth Now?

Many companies and individuals have suffered during the coronavirus pandemic, but Apple continues to shine. The company stock split 4-1 in August 2020, and shares are near their highest price since the split.

From a 52-week low of $107.32, Apple’s share price reached a high of $157.26 on Sept. 7. The company’s market capitalization also fluctuated during this period. As of midday on Nov. 1, Apple’s share price is $147.72, giving the company a current market capitalization of about $2.48 trillion.

What Is Apple Worth? Share Price, 52-Week Range $107.32-$157.26 Fiscal Year 2021 Revenue $365.817 billion Fiscal Year 2021 Profit $94.68 billion Shareholders’ Equity $63.09 billion

What Is Market Capitalization?

Market capitalization is simply the number of outstanding stock shares a company has issued times its current market price. So, for example, if a company has issued one million shares of stock and its share price is $50, the company has a market capitalization of $50 million. Apple currently has about 16.977 billion shares outstanding, so 16.977 billion times the stock price of $147.72 midday on Nov. 1 equals about $2.48 trillion.

Market cap does have its drawbacks as an evaluation method, however. For starters, market cap changes frequently, and it’s closely tied to the company’s current share price. It doesn’t take into account any of the direct financial metrics of the company, such as earnings per share, growth rate or book value.

By way of comparison, the price-earnings ratio, which is another popular valuation method, is also closely tied to a company’s market share price. The P/E ratio also relies heavily on a company’s earnings, which some investors feel is a more important determinant of a company’s valuation. As of Nov. 1, Apple’s P/E ratio is 26.54.

Apple’s Market Cap

Apple’s market cap varies from moment to moment based primarily on its share price. Although an increase in outstanding shares could also increase its market cap, that type of change occurs far less frequently than a change in share price, which can occur in less than one second. Apple’s market cap currently sits at $2.48 trillion.

What Is Apple’s Net Worth?

In its simplest form, net worth is a company’s assets minus its liabilities. Shareholders’ equity, which likewise equals total assets minus total liabilities, is essentially a company’s net worth. Apple’s total shareholders’ equity as of the quarter and fiscal year ending Sept. 25 was $63.09 billion.

Apple’s Founders

Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak met through a mutual friend and bonded over their love of technology. The two Steves co-founded Apple in 1976, laying the foundation for what would become one of the world’s most profitable companies, according to the Fortune Global 500 list.

Jobs would ultimately be fired from his own company in 1985, an anecdote he shared in his famous 2005 Stanford commencement address along with his comeback story. Tim Cook was named CEO in August 2011.

According to Forbes, Steve Jobs’ net worth at the time of his death in 2011 was $7 billion. Tim Cook’s current net worth is $1.4 billion, according to The Real-Time Billionaires List by Forbes.

Key Product Lines Contributing to Revenue

Apple is a consumer products juggernaut. It makes a wide variety of communications devices, personal computers, digital music players and other technological gadgets. Some of its most well-known products are household names, including the following:

iPad

iPhone

Mac

Apple Watch

iPod

Apple TV

The company also offers services, from iCloud and Apple Pay to its iOS operating system, among others.

Here are some of the fourth-quarter and annual earnings highlights from Apple’s 2021 fiscal year:

Revenue was up 33% for the fiscal year.

Quarterly earnings per share were $1.24.

Over $24 billion was returned to shareholders during the quarter.

All geographic segments and product categories set annual revenue records.

Apple’s Top 10 Shareholders

The top 10 shareholders of Apple stock are all asset managers or mutual fund companies. As a group, institutional and mutual fund shareholders own 58.63% of all Apple shares. Here’s what the top shareholders list looks like:

Shareholder Percentage of Shares 1 The Vanguard Group Inc. 7.65% 2 Blackrock Inc. 6.22% 3 Berkshire Hathaway 5.37% 4 State Street Corp. 3.77% 5 FMR LLC 2.12% 6 Geode Capital Management LLC 1.54% 7 T. Rowe Price Associates Inc. 1.17% 9 Norges Bank Investment Management 1.01% 10 Bank of New York Mellon Corp. 0.93%

Any of these shareholder percentages can change at any time, even dropping down all the way to 0%. Apple is a perennial Wall Street favorite, so these percentages may hold, but if the company’s fortunes turn sour, institutions may bail out at any time.

How Does the Future Look for Apple?

Apple is having a great run in 2021, but the company has been a long-term success story as well. With a rabidly loyal consumer base and a wildly popular product line, Apple’s business model seems poised for further growth in the future.

In the shorter term, Cook told CNBC that despite it’s strong performance, the company had larger-than-expected supply constrains, which it estimated at around $6 billion, as a result of semiconductor chip shortages and pandemic-related manufacturing disruptions in Southwest Asia. Those conditions continue, but Apple still expects to see record revenue next quarter, which ends in December.

The consensus rating from 32 of 38 analysts covering Apple stock is “buy” or “strong buy,” with the rest rating Apple a “hold.” The a composite price target is $169.06, according to Yahoo! Finance. If the company continues to post record revenues and profits and avoids a major misstep with its product line, its success seems likely to continue.

Is Apple Worth the Money?

As a dyed-in-the-wool blue-chip stock, Apple has been a great bet. But with a stock price that has appreciated significantly over the year, it can no longer be considered “cheap.” However, analysts still rate the stock a “buy” or “strong buy,” and momentum may keep pushing this stock higher.

Advice Share price is just one of the variables you should consider when investing in a specific stock. Your financial situation plays a large part in determining whether or not you should invest in stocks at all — let alone invest in a specific stock like Apple. Working with a fiduciary financial advisor is a good way to delineate your investment objectives, risk tolerance and personal financial situation to determine if investing in stocks is a good match for you.

Daria Uhlig, Cynthia Bowman and Sean Dennison contributed to the reporting for this article.

Data is accurate as of Nov. 1, 2021, unless otherwise noted, and subject to change.