Kia Owners: The Car Manufacturer May Owe You Money In Class Action Suit

zavatskiy / Getty Images

A recent class action lawsuit against carmaker Kia has been resolved. Parent company Hyundai has settled for an undisclosed amount of money as a result of vehicle owners claiming there have been ongoing issues with the functionality of the cars’ anti-lock braking systems (ABS), with some even resulting in vehicle fires.

See: Can You Buy Cars Directly From Automakers To Save Money?

Find: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

Per Fast Company, Hyundai Motor Group hasn’t admitted to any wrongdoing, but will nonetheless provide restitution for certain models purchased between 2006 and 2021. Qualifying owners will be able to have one or more of the following settlements applied, as laid out by the Top Class Actions website:

Warranty extension for a period of five to seven years that covers repairs related to ABS issues (as long as the owner kept up on routine maintenance). Refunds for owners who have had to make repairs on their Kia model for ABS malfunctions, also including towing and car rental costs. Complementary inspection of the vehicle and ABS system at participating Kia dealerships for any vehicle owner. “Maximum value compensation” for any total loss of vehicle claims as a result of a fire in addition to a payment of $140.

The list of models that are eligible include the following. To determine if your vehicle qualifies, use the VIN lookup tool at the official settlement website.

2017-2019 Kia Cadenza.

2016-2018 Kia K900.

2013-2015 Kia Optima.

2006-2010 Kia Sedona.

2007-2009 Kia Sorento.

2014-2015 Kia Sorento.

2008-2009 Kia Sportage.

2014-2021 Kia Sportage.

2018-2021 Kia Stinger.

Take Our Poll: What Are Your Financial Priorities in 2023?

More: $2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

Make Your Money Work Better for You

The deadline to file a claim is July 7, 2023; it can be submitted online here. To do so, you’ll need documentation and receipts of any repairs, towing services and car rentals. If you leased the vehicle, you’ll also need to provide proof of the agreement.

More From GOBankingRates