When These 21 Major Companies Are Heading Back to the Office

The coronavirus pandemic has completely changed how many of us work. Most nonessential offices around the country closed in March, leading many employees to transition to working from home. Although some offices have now reopened, others remain closed — and may stay that way indefinitely.

While most major companies announced reopening plans for some time in 2021, some — like Twitter — are giving their employees the option to work remotely as long as they wish. Here’s when 21 major companies plan to reopen.

Last updated: Sept. 4, 2020