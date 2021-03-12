Coronavirus Has Made These Brands More Valuable Than Ever

A major crisis has a funny way of clarifying things for the general public. Suddenly, what’s most important to you becomes crystal clear, with the desire to see you and your family through hardships safely and in good health.

Brands: The Classic Brands You Love Are in Trouble

The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on how people shop–with significant increases in online shopping–and which brands they’ll trust and buy. With economic hardships such as job loss and remote work affected people’s income and financial security, many people have turned to brands that they trust to deliver the services they need.

The pandemic has also shifted the kinds of products and services that people consume, with an emphasis on cloud and web-based companies, those that enable easy online shopping or curbside pickup.

Here’s which brands are getting even bigger during the pandemic.