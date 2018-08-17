How Much Is Walmart Worth and Is It Worth Investing?

Walmart is the nation’s largest private employer, and its varied selection of goods, from home furnishings and electronics to groceries, appeals to millions. The multinational retail chain achieved the coveted status of No. 1 retailer in the U.S. by 1990. Its stock market performance is going strong nearly 30 years later, as its size and market share help it ride out the effects of the pandemic on the economy.

What Walmart Is Worth Walmart Share Price, 52-Week Range $126.28-$153.66 Fiscal Year 2021 Revenue $559.15B Fiscal Year 2021 Profit $13.51B GOBankingRates’ Evaluation of Walmart’s Net Worth $405.613B All information on 52-week range is accurate as of Nov. 18, 2021.

About Walmart Headquarters Bentonville, Arkansas Year Founded 1945 CEO Doug McMillon’s Salary $ 1.272 m illion base pay

Walmart’s Market Cap

Market caps represent the aggregate value of a company’s stocks. You can determine how investors assess a company based on the dollar amount at which its stocks are trading. Walmart’s current market cap is $399.216 billion.

Walmart’s Net Worth: $ 405.613B

Although market cap gives you a clear sense of what the market values a company at, it is subject to change from prospective and current investors’ activity, resulting in hour-by-hour differences.

The GOBankingRates Evaluation of Walmart’s net worth, however, is a calculation based on concrete, measurable figures like assets and revenue. It’s a more conservative valuation, taking into account only full-year profits and revenue from the last three years and the company’s assets and debts.

Based on Walmart’s revenue and profits from the last three years, Walmart’s net worth is well over $405 billion.

Walmart’s Stock and Revenue

In 1993, the corporation created the Wal-Mart International Division, with sights on the global market. In 2002, Walmart enjoyed its biggest sales day up to that point, with a revenue of $1.43 billion only a day after Thanksgiving. However, the company has also shown signs of reacting to increased competition from Amazon.

In recent years, Walmart has undergone a significant image makeover, raising minimum wages and expanding employee benefits, lowering prices and buying other businesses in an effort to combat Amazon’s global presence. Although Walmart’s roughly $399 billion market cap doesn’t come close to Amazon’s $1.87 trillion valuation, its third-quarter earnings for fiscal year 2022, released on Nov. 16, beat analyst earnings and revenue estimates, prompting the big-box giant to increase its full-year guidance heading into the holiday season.

The ongoing pandemic and rising inflation, currently at 6.2%, work in Walmart’s favor. Store sales, online sales and Sam’s Club memberships and online sales are all up, with people continuing to shop online even as they return to stores — in either case, hunting for bargains in the face of increasing prices. They’ve got money to spend, thanks to several rounds of stimulus and other tax credits. And unlike smaller retailers that are struggling to keep shelves stocked amid supply-chain issues, Walmart is chartering ships to transport merchandise from Asia, and its inventory has grown in preparation for the holiday season.

There seems to be little doubt that these moves will pay off as the company enters the final quarter of its fiscal year.

Walmart’s History and Investors

America counts the Waltons as one of its richest families. The family’s patriarch, Sam Walton, opened the first Walmart in 1962, in Rogers, Ark. Despite humble beginnings, his entrepreneurial spirit has had a lasting impact on American consumerism.

The Walton family has a collective net worth of about $238 billion, according to Bloomberg. As of June, family members had sold 16.7 million shares Walmart stock — worth nearly $2.1 billion — in 2021 to manage their stake in the company, Bloomberg Law reported.

The company’s previous legal name was Wal-Mart Stores Inc. before it was updated to Walmart Inc. in February 2018. Shoppers nowadays might find it difficult to avoid Walmart, with more than 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries, as well as e-commerce websites, according to the Walmart website.

Daria Uhlig contributed to the reporting for this article.

Information is accurate as of Nov. 18, 2021.

Methodology: The GOBankingRates Evaluation assesses a company’s net worth based on the company’s total assets, total liabilities, and revenue and net income from the last three years. Base value is established by subtracting total liabilities from total assets from the company’s last full fiscal year. Income value is established by taking the average of the revenue from the last three full fiscal years, 10 times the average of the net profits from the last three full fiscal years, and then calculating the average of those two figures. The final GOBankingRates Evaluation number is the sum of the base value and the income value.

