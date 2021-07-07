Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Samsung Delivers Strong Q2 Profit Gains As Chip Shortage Hits OLED Smartphones and TVs

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

July 7, 2021
3D of Motherboard with 5g chip, 5G High speed internet network communication with icon, Smart city and communication network and internet of things, concept of 5G network, high-speed mobile Internet, new generation networks.
KENGKAT / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Heavy demand for memory chips helped Samsung Electronics deliver stellar second-quarter results, though a global chip shortage could complicate things further down the road.

See: Chip Shortage Drives Record-Level Price Increases With No End in Sight
Find: Chipageddon Could Last Until 2023, According to Analysts

The South Korean electronics giant said it posted a 53% year-over-year profit gain for the quarter, Nikkei Asia reported on Wednesday. Its Q2 revenue grew 19% from the previous year. Both figures beat consensus analyst estimates.

Samsung won’t offer any further details until it releases full earnings data later this month. But analysts say the company’s semiconductor division likely drove the Q2 gains, thanks to rising chip prices caused by a shortage of supply. According to estimates from Japanese financial firm Nomura, DRAM prices during the second quarter might have risen more than 20% from the prior year.

In a report before Samsung’s guidance, Nomura analyst CW Chung said Samsung could continue to benefit from the continuing need for companies to procure chips.

The wild card is how long the company can keep up with the demand that is already straining its manufacturing capacity.

As the Financial Times reported Tuesday, the global chip shortage comes just as smartphones are delivering sharper images to consumers thanks to next-generation screens that use organic LED (OLED) technology rather than liquid crystal displays. Screens that use OLED are thinner, offer sharper colors and higher resolution, and also require less energy. Nearly half of current smartphones use these displays, as do most high-end TVs.

More From Your Money

But OLED requires specialized chips – and those chips are in very short supply right now. Until a few years ago the chips were only used in Samsung phones, which means Samsung was also the dominant supplier of the chips. It was later joined by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

See: The Supply Chain is Broken Again for Chicken, Ketchup and Computer Chips
Find: Supply Chain Disruptions Expected to Impact Office Supplies, Clothing and Other Back-to-School Necessities

But the market has since expanded considerably. Nowadays both companies are overwhelmed with orders for specialized chips from automakers, smartphone manufacturers and server manufacturers. Sales volume hit 100 billion chips in April.

Even lower-end chips are in short supply.

The shortage is not just about high-end chips anymore,” Nomura’s Chung told FT. “The shortfall now affects chips of all sizes and levels of sophistication, including chips critical for OLED display production.”

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte MagazineStreet & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, will be published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.