Unless you were a prepper — someone who actively prepares for a catastrophic disaster or emergency — at the beginning of 2020, you probably didn’t have a stockpile of food and supplies stored conveniently at home when the pandemic hit. While no one will argue that it’s not a good feeling when you’re on your last roll of toilet paper, or you need milk and the store shelves are empty, that’s no excuse to hoard when the opportunity presents itself. Instead, when supplies are fully stocked, slowly stockpile the nonperishables you need and consider searching for long-lasting alternatives to the perishable foods you enjoy.

As the economy continues to recover and states began to reopen, Americans can start to see the light at the end of the long pandemic tunnel. But don’t be fooled into a false sense of security when it comes to finding everything on your shopping list. According to Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, “Things are expected to largely return to normal in 2021, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see shortages this year.”

Thanks largely in part to the insight GOBankingRates gained from Ramhold, here’s the scoop on supply shortages that may happen again this year.