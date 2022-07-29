SoulCycle Will Take Your Peloton Bike and Give You 47 Classes – But You Have to Register Fast

skynesher / Getty Images

Falling under its brazenly-titled “F#ck It, Let’s Ride Together” campaign, SoulCycle’s latest initiative, Souls Reunited, hopes to lure indoor cyclists back to in-person studios by offering 100 Peloton owners 47 free SoulCycle lessons each at any of SoulCycle’s 83 nationwide locations in exchange for their stationary bikes.

Live Updates: Financial Trends, Money News and More

Find:10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart

The offer is open now to people residing in the contiguous United States and runs until August 3. Winners will be announced by August 12.

Speaking to People, SoulCycle CEO Evelyn Webster said, “Riding in a studio is an unrivaled experience, adding a much-needed dose of intoxicating energy and an electric atmosphere into our workout routines, and we missed this during the pandemic.

“The electric atmosphere in our studios is unparalleled and the Souls Reunited program is an invitation to all riders who have been riding exclusively at home during the pandemic to join our rockstar instructors in real life,” Webster adds.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Holding nothing back, SoulCycle’s latest campaign throws shade at rival Peloton’s latest inventory troubles. In May, Peloton posted a larger-than-expected quarterly loss ($2.27 vs. expected $0.83 loss per share) and depressed sales ($964.3 million vs. $972.9 million expected revenue), as an excess of bike inventory piled up in its warehouses, according to CNBC.

See: How To Set Up a Home Gym on a Budget

Find: Peloton Stock: Is It a Good Buy?

According to The Verge, there are a few conditions to the offer. Registrants must live 20 minutes of a SoulCycle studio (for bike pick-up) and must be a new or returning spinner (who hasn’t taken a class since March 16, 2020). And, of course, must own a Peloton bike to trade in.

To enter the contest, head on over to SoulCycle.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article: