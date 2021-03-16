How Stores and Businesses Are Preparing for a COVID-19 Spring and Summer

During President Joe Biden’s first primetime address on March 11, he provided hope that the U.S. would return to some form of normalcy this summer.

“If we do our part, if we do this together, by July the 4th there’s a good chance you, your families and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day,” he said.

However, there’s still an “if” attached to that timeline — people need to continue to wear masks, social distance and get vaccinated when they are able to in order to reach that point. With so much uncertainty, many small businesses are still taking extra measures to be sure they’re ready for whatever the spring and summer will bring. Here are a few of the things businesses are doing to prepare.